Your company meal vouchers are going to get fully digital in two days. (Image: Reuters)

In a major push for digitisation in the country, companies that issue paper meal vouchers will be going digital in next two days. Reason: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in October had mandated all banking and non-banking companies to issue meal vouchers that are in electronic form and are reloadable, and the deadline to switch from paper to digital was set before the February end.

In its master direction on issuance and operation of ‘Prepaid Payment Instruments’, the RBI said, “No prepaid meal instruments in paper voucher form shall be issued after February 28, 2018. Complying with the instructions from the central bank, Sodexo, a meal voucher service provider, is in the process of digitising the system.

Benefits & Rewards Services Company has tied up with Fintech major Zeta to introduce Sodexo Meal Pass (prepaid card) which can be accessed at over 40,000 eateries in 1500 plus cities in India. “The partnership helped to offer a range of integrated employee benefits,” a spokesperson of Zeta told FE Online.

“Millions of Sodexo’s daily consumers have got access to a simple and user-friendly technology solutions to enjoy their everyday meal benefits,” the spokesperson added.

Another meal voucher issuing company Ticket Restaurant is also in the process of going fully digital. Meanwhile, these companies will also be facing competition from Paytm’s Food Wallet, which was incorporated on Paytm app last April.

The RBI also said that there will be no remittance of any PPIs without the compliance with Know Your Customers (KTC) requirements. PPIs are instruments through which one can purchase goods and services for the value stored in them. PPIs are debit cards, credit cards, shopping cards, food vouchers, mobile wallets etc.

The RBI said that the cash loading to PPIs shall be limited to Rs 50,000 per month subject to overall limit of the PPI.