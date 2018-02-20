Women at workplace: Here are 5 areas where they score over men

While the fairer sex has faced their fair share of prejudice, the current lot of women are fighting for their pride and bringing in the moon, in turn.

The world has gone through a sea of change and the gender roles are evolving, too. Women are open to taking up challenging roles and striving to break the glass ceiling to prove their mettle. In such situation falls the burning topic of women taking up leadership role — with the success of Indira Nooyi and Chanda Kocchar paving a path for women to follow. With all this comes a deep discussion on the subject of women in leadership roles and it all boils down to the pride and the prejudice. While the fairer sex has faced their fair share of prejudice, the current lot of women are fighting for their pride and bringing in the moon, in turn. There is a shift in the style of leadership that women are bringing to the table and the current set of workforce is certainly reacting favorably to it. So, what do women bring to the table that men may not?

Here are 5 strong areas where women score over men at workplace:

1. Sense of empathy

Women are known and famed for their sensitive nature, with a higher rate of empathy within them. This works well for them as women can relate to people’s needs in an intrinsic level, as compared to most men. It is common for the fairer sex to weigh in the pros and the cons, thinking about the bigger picture of making a difference in people’s lives and to their families. Indra Nooyi has famously embodied this as she was known to write to the parents of the people who worked in Pepsi. This gave each and every person more sense of value in the office as well as at home, creating an familial environment to work.

2. Sense of responsibility and a greater ability to multi-task

While mythology glorified men of tenacity, women were no less. Look at Athena and her dexterity for both wisdom and war. They give a full 100% when they are committed, complete their roles to the end. Women have to manage the home as well as work all across the world, making them more organized and focused to make the ends meet. Yet they never lose sight of humanity- a strong aspect of empathy while driving hard decisions, is what outshines them. This is especially important in those crucial times that call for tough measures–they make it much more acceptable and fruitful, therefore help create long term sustainability in organisations. Women could, therefore, also be a wonderful coach to seniors as well as to the juniors.

3. Diversity of thinking – known to stretch a rupee longer, usually can live more frugally

Women have always been seen as the gatherers and nurturers. They are found to have saved berries and meat for difficult times. Then who can better understand the importance of value-making proposition than women? Alyque Padamsee had struck gold when he understood the intricacies of women psyche – his Lalitaji struck a chord across every household, creating a cult following for the detergent. The art of stretching the value and minting most from it is what women prize as their main forte – hence, the epithet “queen of value”.

4. Instinctive savers

Women know the value of savings. Years of running house economics has primed them for this. Unlike men, they have the innate foresightedness to detect a valuable proposition from the glimpse and posses the tenacity to bag it. They are, therefore, more grounded and are able to integrate easily into the fabric of the organization. The same goes with the discretionary money they have at their disposal. Yet, they know how to keep their employees motivate and do not skimp away from creating an enriching experience for all to follow.

5. Highly developed sense of fairness, leading to equitable allocation of scarce resources

The lady of justice and liberty — how haven’t we wondered if it was a man, instead? Women have an abundance of just and fairness within them and have a better sense of utilizing the correct resources. They value the importance of merit and are not found to discriminate in terms of gender. Hence, they are known to enlist the correct talent for the necessary job. Fortitudinous is a word one can relate to women.

Conclusion

Certainly, this is not the battle of sexes as the true meaning of feminism embodies equality amongst both the genders. Yet, women are empowering the system and creating an immersive environment for the future to thrive and shine.

(By Sunandan Bhanja Chaudhury, Managing Partner – Executive Access, a leading executive search firm)