Want to calculate your income tax? Here’s how you can do that

The salary received by an employee is taxed under the head – Income from salary. The computation of tax is done mainly on the gross salary of a salaried person.

If you think that calculating taxable income is a big thing, then you are wrong. It is simple. The only thing you need to know is about the deductions and exemptions you are claiming for and the relevant sections. However, one must take the help of a chartered accountant or a financial adviser in doing so.

It is necessary for every individual to understand the basic calculation for computing income tax. Suppose, somebody is earning an annual salary income of Rs. 11 lakh and has done the following investments in the financial year.

ELSS: Rs.50,000, ULIP: Rs.100,000, NPS: Rs.50000, PPF: Rs.20000, Health Insurance: Rs.25000, 21000 (from savings bank account), Rs 3 lakh in 8% GOI bonds. He has also taken a housing loan on house property where he has to pay a total sum of Rs 2,50,000/- towards the refund of the housing loan and the breakup is Rs 50,000/- as principal and Rs 2,00,000/- as interest.

Let us see how income tax is calculated:

Calculation as per income tax slab:

The calculated tax for the concerned person is Rs.69010. If the concerned person does not claim deductions under 80C and 80D, then tax will be Rs.1,15,360. By doing so, the concerned person saves Rs.46,350 (Rs.115360-69010).

Without Tax Planning

Thus, the net taxable income increases to Rs.9.35 lakh in case of no tax planning and gets reduced to Rs 7.1 lakh if proper planning is done.

Kindly note that the following example is for an illustrative purpose. If you have done certain investments other than mentioned above, the same can also be considered for deductions adhering to certain terms and conditions. Kindly take the help of a CA or a financial adviser to get more clarity on calculating your income tax liability.