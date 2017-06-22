Want a good deal on flat or shop? Participate in SBI’s mega e-auction of property tomorrow

Loans are also available for successful bidders, subject to eligibility.

If are keen on buying a cheap or affordable property without any legal hassle or the least chances of fraud, then your wait is probably going to end now. For, the much-awaited SBI mega e-auction is here! The State Bank of India – India’s largest bank – has announced the sale of properties through a mega e-auction, which is going to be held across the country tomorrow. You can visit http://sbi.auctiontiger.net or http://www.bankeauctions.com/sbi for participating in SBI’s Mega #eAuction of prime residential and commercial properties on 23rd June 2017. The properties include offices, shops, factory buildings and apartments. Loans are also available for successful bidders, subject to eligibility.

Properties which are auctioned by banks are generally those kind of properties which are pledged as collateral for business and housing loans, but are taken over by the concerned banks under the Security and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest (Sarfaesi) Act owing to non-payment of dues by the borrowers.

The requirements for participating in the e-Auction are:

# EMD for the particular property as mentioned in the e-Auction notice.

# KYC Documents – to be submitted to the concerned Branch.

# Valid Digital Signature -Bidders may approach e-auctioneers or any other authorised agency to obtain digital signature.

# Login ID and Password– Will be sent to the email ID of the bidders by e-auctioneers after the deposit of EMD and submission of KYC documents to the concerned branch

# Bidders to login and bid during the auction hours on the date of e-Auction as per auction rules.