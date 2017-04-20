RERA: Venkaiah Naidu asks states, UTs to speed up on setting up regulators

Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu said RERA is a pro-consumer and pro-industry initiative (PTI)

The Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 (RERA) implementation will make everyone answerable to the regulator, Union Minister for Urban Development, Housing & Urban Poverty Alleviation Venkaiah Naidu said while addressing the media on the progress of government’s ‘Housing for All’ scheme. He further added that RERA is a pro-consumer and pro-industry initiative. RERA, which is expected to come into force from May 1, is seen as a policy move that can revive the real estate sector which has been reeling under slowdown for some time.

He asked the states and union territories to speed up and notify the rules and set up regulatory authorities on time. He further added that RERA has brought back consumer confidence, transparency, and accountability into the sector.

On the progress of ‘Housing for All’, Naidu said, “the government has so far approved financing of construction of 17.73 lakh affordable houses for beneficiaries belonging to economically weaker sections and low income group (LIG).” The target beneficiaries include – economically weaker sections with annual income up to Rs 3 lakh, low income group (LIG) with an annual income.

The target beneficiaries include – economically weaker sections with annual income up to Rs 3 lakh, low income group (LIG) with an annual income between Rs 3 lakh and Rs 6 lakh, middle income groups with annual income between Rs 6 lakh and Rs 12 lakh and middle income groups with annual income between Rs 12 and Rs 18 lakh.

We have put in place an enabling ecosystem to promote affordable housing and have accorded the long pending ‘Infrastructure status’, Naidu added.

On being asked about the plights of homebuyers in Noida, Greater Noida and other Delhi-NCR region, Naidu said he is constant touch with the chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana to address the issue.

Naidu said to give a boost to rental housing, government has formulated the National Urban Rental Housing Policy and will be taken for Cabinet approval soon.

PMAY was launched in June 2015, which involves building affordable pucca houses with basic water and sanitation facility and electricity supply round-the-clock.