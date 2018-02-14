Valentine’s Day 2018: 5 financial and money gifts your valentine will cherish forever

Valentine’s Day 2018: Your gift on Valentine’s time should encourage financial responsibility instead of being an expression of financial irresponsibility.

Valentine’s Day 2018: Let’s face the truth. Thinking of a creative gift for your loved one is difficult. When buying a valentine gift for your wife, husband, girlfriend or boyfriend, you usually go down one of the common routes, i.e buying perfumes, chocolates, clothes, bags or smart phones, among others. However, there are other options that many people don’t explore. What if on the Valentine’s Day, you decide to give your valentine something special that begins to teach her/him the importance of finances in life? In short, your gift on Valentine’s time can encourage financial responsibility instead of being an expression of financial irresponsibility. Here are a few financial gift ideas to help you this Valentine’s Day.

1. Equity Shares, really?

How about giving someone a piece of one’s favorite company? You know that your loved one’s favorite food is cheese pizza from Domino’s. “Then why not gift her shares of that particular company, Jubilant Foodworks, for instance? This will not only be fun and exciting, but also an alternative to teach her/him about investing and help them take part in the growth of their favorite brands,” asks Abhinav Angirish, Founder, www.InvestOnline.in.

2. Life Insurance Policy, sounds like sales!

Life insurance policies not only assure you, but also help secure the future of your loved ones. Hence, insure yourself; buy a term insurance policy with her as a nominee. Show that your love will ‘never die’.

3. Discuss Financial Health

True disclosure of your financial health is a stepping stone to a long-term healthy life of togetherness. More importantly, talk about any debts, or recurring expenses that you may have hidden from him/her. Isn’t it their right to know what you are worth?

4. Children’s Savings Account

Why restrict Valentine’s Day to your partner? It is a day for sharing love with your children, parents and any other loved ones. To start with, teach your young ones the benefits of long-term financial stability. Open a Kids’ Savings Account and encourage the benefits of savings and investing. “Start with a small contribution and tell them to keep saving from their pocket money and keep adding to this account. Show a chart, how small amounts can lead to a huge corpus over a period of time. Show the benefits of SIP and let them start with a SIP. You can start with as low as Rs 500 per month. A few years later of discipline, they will thank you for this precious habit! There are many private banks which have flexible savings accounts for children with debit card facility too,” says Angirish.

5. Give away – Charity

So, you have one of those who have everything that you ever wanted. Why not inculcate a habit of donating some amount to a reputed charitable trust? “Imagine, visiting an orphanage with your Valentine and donating any amount of your choice or sponsor a child’s yearly expense. You will be surprised how small that amount can be. The joy of giving cannot be compared to receiving. Imagine the number of smiles your small contribution will get,” says Angirish.

Try it, you will want to celebrate Valentine’s Day more often. Besides, you will also get a tax exemption under Section 80G. Mental and Financial benefits together!