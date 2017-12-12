Total wealth of individuals set to double, hit a whopping Rs 639 lakh cr; see where the riches came from

The total wealth of every individual in India is expected to double in next five years.

The total wealth of every individual in India is expected to double in next five years. According to a study by brokerage Karvy India Wealth Report, the total wealth held by individuals in the country is expected to multiply to a whopping Rs 639 lakh crore growing at an annual rate of 13 percent. Notably, the total wealth held by Indians has grown by 11 percent to Rs 344 lakh crore in 2016-17, as per the study. Individual wealth in financial assets grew by 14.63 percent to reach Rs 204 lakh crore. “This growth was driven by direct equity (26.8 percent growth), mutual funds (39.2 percent), savings deposits (27.85 percent growth) and current account deposits (39.72 percent growth),” the report pointed out. “Equity has emerged as the favoured asset class in FY17 with individual investors cashing in on the current bull run of the equity markets. Apart from outperformance of equities, a host of structural reforms implemented by the Government is encouraging Indian individuals to hold wealth in financial assets,” Abhijit Bhave, chief executive officer of Karvy Private Wealth said in the report.

The major reason behind the growth in mutual funds was attributed to the positive performance of equity market and increased contribution from the individual investors. Interestingly, the savings and current deposits also saw growth as cash inflows into bank accounts increased post demonetisation. Meanwhile, major drags to total individual wealth included cash, NRI deposits and small savings in FY17, the report noted. All these asset classes had shown double-digit growth on a y-o-y basis in FY16, it pointed out.

The report went on to state that over 66 percent of the wealth in financial assets is held in direct equity, fixed deposits, insurance and savings deposits. “Going ahead, financial assets are likely to sustain their dominant position. We also see real estate sector seeing a turnaround in near future,” Bhave pointed out. The report added that gold and real estate form 91 percent of physical assets, where individual wealth is growing at a slower pace.

Individual wealth in physical assets stood at Rs 140 lakh crore, slowing down to just 5.92 percent growth as compared to 10.32 percent growth in the previous year. Initial public offerings (IPOs), pre-IPOs and unlisted equities and private equity are favoured by high net worth individuals (HNIs) who seek higher returns on account of unlocking of potential valuation upon listing.

However, individual wealth in direct equity is expected to grow at an annual rate of over 21 percent in the next five years to reach almost Rs 100 lakh crore. “This will have a rub-off impact on other financial assets like mutual funds, insurance and pension funds leading to high growth,” the report said. The implementation of various reforms such as GST, RERA, I