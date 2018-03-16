Top reasons why employees quit their jobs and how to reduce attrition

Work environment, work life balance, and the work culture followed at different companies play a pivotal role in the decision of quitting a job.

There might be innumerable reasons for an employee quitting his/her job. These reasons can be broadly classified into two categories — managed and non-managed. Manageable reasons include the causes that can be negotiated by line managers or the HR concerned, and the employee can be retained, whereas Non-Manageable reasons cannot be negotiated.

Non-Manageable reasons

# Location changes due to family issues or spouse being re-located.

# Change or option to choose an alternate career of choice.

# Promotions, overseas assignments and option to start something of their own.

Manageable Reasons

# Lack of new challenges, responsibilities, job being monotonous are the other important factors that hamper their possible long haul with the company.

# Communication barriers with stakeholders, slow response and feedback mechanism, non-recognition of good job done are further dampeners that trigger attrition.

# Working relationship with immediate reporting heads, and relationship within the team also plays an important role in determining the tenure of an employee.

While the attrition factor has affected all and sundry, the middle management has seen taking a major hit in all possible hierarchy levels. The Indian Attrition Stats put the BPO industry (Voice), followed by retail, aviation and BFSI having the maximum attrition. The industry-wise split is mentioned below for reference:

1. BPO (Voice)- 50%

2. Retail – 48%

3. Aviation- 46%

4. Financial Services- 44%

5. Bio-Tech – 35%

6. Pharma- 32%

7. Telecom- 30%

8. IT and ITES- 27%

9. BPO (Non- Voice)- 25%

10. Construction- 23%

11. Capital Goods- 20%

12. Manufacturing- 20%

13. FMCG- 17%

There might be different reasons for attrition, but non-performance, layoffs and restructuring also help add up to the numbers mentioned above. While layoffs or restructuring are business needs, non-performance happens due to certain reasons, namely:

# Stress and heavy workloads.

# Team conflicts, and impacted environment.

# Post appraisal effects.

# Technology supporting the job at hand.

# Role clarity and self accountability.

# Willingness of the employee to excel in their work.

The other reason for this swelling attrition number is a factor known as job hopping, which happens due to dis-satisfaction at work and or profile, fitment issues, and better option of a higher compensation package, after the employee benchmarks his salary to his peers.

Apart from remuneration, quick growth prospects, profile enhancements and favoured location changes add up to the reasons.

While on the employee front, job hopping can sometimes be considered a good tool for career enhancement, but the employer might continuously feel it difficult to retain the top talent for a longer duration.

Measures like stringent hiring process with apt profile fitment at the initial interview level can bridge this gap. Fitment of candidates according to their skill sets, longevity in their past company, and probing relevant interview questions can certainly help to a good extent.

A good retention plan and incentive structure will further help retain an employee, and devising a compensation structure accordingly will only make the cause a success. Employee engagement activities, expectation, mapping, R&R’s, role enhancement, discussing career growth trajectories face to face, open door approach and monitoring employee interest levels are good tools to use.

Care, compensation, applauding efforts of good work done and assigning meaningful and related tasks according to competence will certainly help curb the pain points of the job hopping issue at hand.

(By Vidur Gupta, Director, Spectrum Talent Management, a global recruitment firm)