4 money lessons to learn from Tiger Zinda Hai: Here is how to become rich and highly successful

Salman Khan-starrer ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ has become the highest-grossing Bollywood movie of 2017!

Having grossed over Rs 250 crore by day 10, Salman Khan-starrer ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ has become the highest-grossing Bollywood movie of 2017! Although the movie has some flaws in the storyline and sequences – like most of the Bollywood movies and some of even Hollywood films – still if you ignore them, then it is capable of keeping you fully engrossed till the very end. Whatever it is, the movie gives us many valuable lessons – including some money lessons – which we need to learn for success in our life, either financial or otherwise:

1. Do your homework: The first and foremost lesson which Tiger Zinda Hai gives us is that we need to do our homework well and in advance before embarking on a big mission, otherwise we won’t be successful. When RAW agent Tiger’s (Salman Khan’s) ex-boss Shenoy (Girish Karnad) wants to tell him about his mission (to rescue 25 Indian nurses who are held hostage at a hospital by a dreaded terrorist organisation that has taken over Iraq) and give him the blueprint of his plan, then Tiger tells him that there is no need for it as he already knows about it and has done his homework beforehand. Similarly, while investing in the, say, stock market, you are required to do your homework in advance, like doing sufficient research about the concerned companies and stocks, taking informed decision, studying about the present market conditions, having some idea about the government policies which may influence a stock’s returns in the future, among others. If we invest by doing our homework well – whether in stocks, mutual funds or anything else – then the chances of being successful and reaching our goal also remain bright.

2. Set your goal: After doing our homework, we need to set our goal. Whether the goal is rescuing the nurses as in the film or accumulating sufficient fund for our years in retirement, we are required to set our goal. Without that all our financial planning would go haywire. For example, if your daughter is going to get married after, say, 15 years and you will need around Rs 20 lakh for her marriage, then you have to set a goal of accumulating Rs 15 lakh in 15 years and then find out ways how to achieve that goal. If your goal requires increasing the amount of your investments by cutting down on your household expenses, then you have to do that.

WATCH TIGER ZINDA HAI TRAILER

3. Get your own team: Tiger was offered a team of fighters and other experts by RAW for the execution of his mission, but he declined the offer, saying that for getting his mission accomplished, he will have his own team. Similarly, if you want to get your mission accomplished, then don’t always follow the advice given by insurance agents and other advisers, particularly if they are likely to get some commission out of your investments. Remember that their interest is in getting their own commission rather than in helping you in meeting your goal. So, do your own research and take the advice of someone you can trust.

4. Execute in a time-bound manner: Execution of a mission or goal in a time-bound manner is very important. If you won’t do that, then your mission will become ‘Mission Impossible’! In the movie, had the nurses not been rescued on time, then all would have died, including the agents. Similarly, if you try to do something in 20 years which has to be done in 15 years, then you won’t be benefited and your goal can’t be met.