Tax free gratuity limit doubled to Rs 20 lakh; here’s how employees will benefit

Are you a private sector employee? Here’s good news for you. Now you will be able to receive tax-free gratuity of up to Rs 20 lakh as against Rs 10 lakh earlier. Parliament today passed the Payment of Gratuity (Amendment) Bill, which sought to double the ceiling of tax-free gratuity to Rs 20 lakh and also empower the government to fix tax-free gratuity amount as well as period of maternity leave with an executive order. The Bill was passed by the Rajya Sabha today, while Lok Sabha had already passed it last week.

It may be noted that after the implementation of the Seventh Pay Commission report, the ceiling of tax-free gratuity amount for Central government staff was doubled to Rs 20 lakh. Following that, the government was making all efforts to do this for the private sector employees also.

What is gratuity?

Gratuity forms part of one’s salary and is paid by an employer to an employee after rendering services for at least five years in the same organisation. Gratuity is, thus, a kind of benefit which is provided by the employer to its employee. Gratuity is mostly saved for retirement purpose only and its amount is tax-free under the Income Tax Act.

How will private employees now get benefited?

Experts believe that the passage of the Payment of Gratuity (Amendment) Bill by Parliament will hugely benefit the middle and senior management employees who are getting higher salaries. With the ceiling on Gratuity having been raised, they will now receive a higher gratuity amount as tax-free compensation, at par with Central government employees, which is Rs 20 lakh.

How many years it will take to reach the proposed maximum gratuity ceiling limit?

According to tax experts, a person who retires with a salary of Rs 10 lakh per annum needs to work for about 41 years to reach the revised limit of Rs 20 lakh. Similarly, a person whose annual salary is Rs 20 lakh at the time of retirement will achieve the Rs 20-lakh gratuity limit in about 20 years of service.