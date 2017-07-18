State Bank of India launches SBI Realty to assist home buyers

The SBI Realty website showcases all projects approved by SBI.

State Bank of India, India’s largest commercial bank, has launched ‘SBI Realty’ – a one stop integrated website for home buyers. SBI Realty will help customers to choose their dream home from 3000 SBI-approved projects across the country. These projects are spread across 13 states and Union Territories, covering 30 cities, including metros, semi metro and towns.

Currently there are 9.5 lakh home units available on the website. Customers can compare current and past trends of prices for the properties in various localities in the city. It will assist customers in calculating appropriate loan amount a customer should borrow based on its income and credit profile.

Talking about this initiative, Rajnish Kumar, Managing Director – NBG, SBI, said, “We believe in innovation combined with an emphasis on market research, contemporary architecture, strong project execution and quality construction. We believe that this new proposition will help customers in identifying their dream house in reliable projects with higher credibility and goodwill in the market.”

“SBI Realty comes with the trust and transparency with a belief in ensuing a holistic approach by following the philosophies, ethics and customer-focus. The bank also takes into consideration the designing and aesthetics of residential spaces to enhance the evolving needs and lifestyles of our customers,” he said.

The website highlights projects which focuses on thorough market research with a notable and consistent track record of growth, credibility, customer satisfaction and innovation.

The SBI Realty website showcases all projects approved by SBI. The site is developed by SBICAP Securities in association with PropEquity in terms of data support, project information, etc.