Small saving schemes: PPF, NSC rates cut to 7.8 per cent, KVPs to earn 7.5 per cent

The revised PPF and NSCs are set at 7.8%, while KVPs will earn only 7.5%.

Centre on Friday cut interest rates on small saving schemes, including, NSCs, Public Provident Fund (PPF) and Kisan Vikas Patra by 10 basis points. The revised PPF and NSCs are set at 7.8%, while KVPs will earn only 7.5%. The new rates for Senior Citizen’s Savings Scheme (SCSS) and Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana have been revised to 8.3%, Economic Times reported. The small saving schemes interest rates, which are linked to the benchmark 10-year government bond yields, are revised every three months. The last revision in rates came in the month of March, when the rates for all schemes had been reduced by 10 basis points.

Further inputs awaited