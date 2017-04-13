Siddha Group introduces cashback scheme for homebuyers on Poyla Boishakh

The consumer benefit scheme is a Poyla Boishakh gift to our prospective customers which would pay them back a noteworthy cashback amount for booking a Siddha property.

Siddha Group, which has a presence in Kolkata and Mumbai, on Thursday announced a cashback scheme for Poyla Boishakh – Bengali New Year. Under this scheme, homebuyers can avail up to Rs. 1.5 lakh cash back on booking a company’s flat on or before April 30, 2017.

It further added that an additional benefit of up to Rs. 5 lakh can also be availed under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna(PMAY) and Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme if the annual salary of a buyer is within Rs. 18 lakh.

“The consumer benefit scheme is a Poyla Boishakh gift to our prospective customers which would pay them back a noteworthy cashback amount for booking a Siddha property. Plus they are entitled to extra benefit of up to Rs. 5 lakh, subject to income criteria. We are hopeful for an exciting response,” said Mr. Sanjay Jain, Managing Director, Siddha Group.

Elaborating on the scheme, the company said cashback of up to Rs 1.5 lakh can be availed at its projects in Kolkata and Mumbai like Siddha Galaxia 2 in Rajarhat, Siddha Sky of EM Bypass, Siddha Eden Lakeville on BT

Road, Bonhooghly and Siddha Seabrook in Kandivali West Mumbai.

Projects like Siddha Pines in Rajarhat and Siddha Aangan in Ajmer Road, Jaipur enable one to avail up to Rs. 1 lakh cashback. Rs. 60 thousand cashback is available on Siddha Suburbia on Southern Bypass, Siddha Happyville in Rajarhat, Siddha Town Madhyamgram near Madhyamgram Chowmatha, Siddha WaterFront near Khardah Station and other Rajarhat properties like Siddha Galaxia 1, Siddha Town Rajarhat and Xanadu.

Prime Minister Awas Yojna (PMAY), aims to provide 2 crore low cost homes across the country by 2022.