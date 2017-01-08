Sebi orders attachment of bank, demat a/c of Vinal Investments

The latest order comes after the firm failed to pay Rs 1.5 lakh fine imposed by the regulator in November 2015 for not complying with Sebi’s complaint redressal system, SCORES. (Source: Reuters)

Markets regulator Sebi has ordered attachment of bank and demat accounts of Vinal Investments to recover dues worth Rs 1.72 lakh.

The latest order comes after the firm failed to pay Rs 1.5 lakh fine imposed by the regulator in November 2015 for not complying with Sebi’s complaint redressal system, SCORES.

The pending dues include the initial penalty imposed as well as the interests and other costs.

In an order dated January 6, the regulator has directed attachment of bank and demat accounts of Vinal Investment to recover Rs 1,71,564.

The watchdog has also asked for various details of the accounts held by the firm, including account statements.

The markets regulator has been given powers to attach properties and bank accounts, among other things, of persons and entities which have failed to comply with directions involving payment of penalties and other dues.