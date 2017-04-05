SEBI notice to PACL investors against collection of claim form

In such cases, investors would be required to file their claims only in the prescribed format upon specific notification by the committee.

In compliance of the order dated February 02, 2016, passed by the Supreme Court of India in Civil Appeal No.13394/2015 titled PACL Ltd. Vs Securities and Exchange Board of India and other connected matters, a committee has been constituted by SEBI under the chairmanship of justice (Retd.) R M Lodha, Former Chief Justice of India, for disposing of the properties of the company, viz. PACL Ltd., so that the sale proceeds can be paid to the investors.

The committee through public notices and press releases informed about the rumour and wrong reporting regarding filing of any claim with the Committee and also cautioned from dealing with properties wherein PACL Ltd has any rights/interest directly or through its associates or otherwise.

Vide the public notice dated 27/11/2016, it was also informed that the process of refund would be initiated upon realisation of a sizeable amount by the Committee. In such cases, investors would be required to file their claims only in the prescribed format upon specific notification by the committee. Till such notification, investors are requested to retain their documents with themselves and not to part with them for any reason whatsoever.

The committee is in receipt of complaints, whereby, it is learnt that certain individuals/associations are collecting money/claim form under the guise of authorisation from the committee. In this regard, it is reiterated that the committee has not authorised any person to collect any money/claim etc. in any manner whatsoever. Therefore, investors are cautioned not to fall in the trap of any such news/ report/ advertisement etc.

The committee solicits cooperation from public at large, including the customers /investors of PACL Ltd, and requests them not to be guided by any reports/ rumours that certain individuals/entities have been authorised by the committee for collecting cheques/money/claim form etc in any manner whatsoever. It is once again clarified that claim form would be filed upon specific notice to be published by the Committee and till such notification, investors are requested to retain their documents with themselves and not to part with them for any reason whatsoever. A request is made to rely only on the public notices and press release published by the committee, which are available on the www.sebi.gov.in and www.auctionpacl.com.