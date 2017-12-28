SBI unveils new app to help you invest in mutual funds instantly; here’s all you need to know

A large number of people are still not familiar with the procedure of investing in mutual funds, and despite their willingness, they are unable to invest in mutual funds.

Mutual funds (MFs) have emerged as one of the most popular investment avenues in recent years as they not only provide better returns and more scope for diversification, but are also easy to buy and manage since they are managed by professionals. However, a large number of people are still not familiar with the procedure of investing in mutual funds, and despite their willingness, they are unable to invest in mutual funds.

Keeping the difficulties of such people in mind as well as to help people willing to invest in mutual funds, the State Bank of India has launched SBI MF InvesTap that allows investors to manage mutual fund investments on the go. InvesTap provides daily NAV updates on Mutual Fund NAVs and investor’s portfolio performance, enabling investors to plan and invest effectively. Thus, it not only helps you invest in mutual funds instantly, but also gives a holistic view of your mutual fund investments.

With the SBI MF InvesTap you can:

# Invest in mutual funds instantly. All you need is your PAN to start your investments.

# Get a holistic view of your mutual fund investments.

# Start your SIP as early as in 5 days.

According to SBI, here are a few reasons why InvesTap may be a good choice for your mutual fund investments:

1. Quick & Easy access to your investments

InvesTap allows you to set a 6-digit MPIN or simply request for an OTP each time you login. Thus, you don’t need to go through the hassles of maintaining multiple passwords.

2. Favourite Transactions

You can mark your frequent investments such as your tax-saving plans as favourites and re-invest in them in just a few clicks.

3. Multiple Investment Options

Apart from NetBanking, you can also invest in SBI mutual funds thorugh debit cards, UPI accounts and One Time Mandates.

4. Online OTM Registration

Register a One Time Mandate online and start your SIP plans as early as 5 days from the current date.

5. Interactive Product Page

Get access to detailed information about each of your mutual fund schemes. The NAV graph helps you track the NAV of each scheme over the past 5 years and monitor returns of each scheme.

6. SIP calculator

Estimate your SIP returns through SBI’s Systematic Investment Plan performance calculator. Simply select the investment duration and the installment amount to get an estimate of what your investments would have amounted to today basis the scheme’s past performance.

That is not all! SBI claims that the app has a lot more features lined up to help ease the mobile investment process. Thus, if you want, you can get started with your Systematic Investment Plans after downloading the SBI MF InvesTap app today, which is available for both the Android and iOS users.