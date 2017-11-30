SBI interest rates on bulk deposits hiked from November 30; here is big benefit you will get now

Premature penalty for bulk term deposits for all tenors will be 1%. It will be applicable for all new deposits, including renewals.

Having slashed its fixed deposit (FD) rates by 25 basis points across most maturities earlier this month, the State Bank of India – India’s largest bank – has now hiked the rates of its bulk deposits of over Rs 1 crore. As per information available of the bank’s website, bulk term deposits of Rs 1 crore and above will now carry one percentage point higher interest rate than the earlier rates. The revised rates are applicable from November 30, 2017.

For example, domestic bulk term deposits (Rs 1 crore to Rs 10 crore) of less than 2 years will now fetch interest rates ranging from 4.75% to 5.25% as against 3.75% to 4.25% earlier, while deposits ranging from 2 years to 10 years will fetch 5.25% interest as against 4.25% earlier. Similarly, bulk deposits made by senior citizens of less than 2 years will fetch interest up to 5.75%, while deposits between 2 years and 10 years will also give 5.75% return as against 4.75% earlier.

Interest Rates on Domestic Bulk Term Deposits (Rs 1 Crore To Rs 10 Crore)

(All figures in % per annum)

Domestic bulk term deposits (above Rs 10 crore) of less than 2 years will now fetch interest rates of up to 5.25% as against up to 4.25% earlier, while deposits ranging from 2 years to 10 years will fetch 5.25% interest as against 4.25% earlier.

It may be noted that SBI had earlier this month slashed its fixed deposit (FD) rates by 25 basis points across most maturities, effecting from November 1, 2017. For instance, rates of retail domestic term deposits (below Rs 1 crore) of 456 days to less than 2 years were slashed to 6.25% from 6.50% earlier, while rates of retail domestic term deposits (below Rs 1 crore) of 2 years to less than 3 years were revised to 6% from 6.25% earlier.

As per the bank, premature penalty for bulk term deposits for all tenors will be 1%. It will be applicable for all new deposits, including renewals. There is no discretion for reduction/waiver of penalty for premature withdrawal of term deposit.