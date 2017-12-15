SBI starts State Bank Rewardz scheme; every time you spend, here is how to profit

Many people even want to shop till they drop! And if you are rewarded every time you spend money, wouldn’t that be great?

Who doesn’t love to shop in this world? Many people even want to shop till they drop! And if you are rewarded every time you spend money, wouldn’t that be great? If you are an SBI customer, then you have more reasons to smile. For, the State Bank of India – the nation’s largest bank – has introduced a loyalty program for its valued customers. Called State Bank Rewardz, the program gives the customers several opportunities to earn reward points and earn many times faster at Max Get More partner outlets. Thus, you can become a member of the State Bank Rewardz Loyalty Program and earn points every time you spend.

What is State Bank Rewardz?

State Bank Rewardz is the enterprise-wide loyalty program for State Bank customers that awards them with reward points for various transactions across many banking services.

How does it work?

State Bank Rewardz will reward you in multiple ways, which can lead you to your desired rewards as fast as possible. These reward points can be redeemed for full or partial payments to get products and services online as well as from Max Get More partner outlets. You can then redeem these points to pay for a wide range of redemption options such as movie tickets, mobile/DTH recharge, air tickets, apparel, electronics, home appliances, SBI gift card and more.

How to become a member of State Bank Rewardz?

All SBI customers are pre-enrolled into State Bank Rewardz, on an individual basis. Each member will have only a single membership with State Bank Rewardz, irrespective of the number or types of accounts held with a single bank within the State Bank Group.

All reward points earned through all accounts held by you within a single bank of State Bank Group will be merged under one Customer ID (CIF). To use these reward points, you need to register yourself on State Bank Rewardz by going to ‘Sign Up’ on www.StateBankRewardz.com or by using the State Bank Rewardz Mobile App (available on Android and iOS).

How to earn Reward Points?

The Enterprise-wide Loyalty program rewards you for various transactions across many banking services.

# Debit Card

# Internet Banking

# Mobile Banking

# Personal Banking

# Loans

# Rural Banking

# SME Accounts

You can also earn extra reward points by using your State Bank Debit Card at 8000+ Max Get More partner stores.

Where to use Reward Points?

You can redeem your reward points to get free gifts, merchandise and services on www.StateBankRewardz.com or on the State Bank Rewardz mobile app.

This platform of free gifts, merchandise and services includes:

# Mobile and DTH Recharge

# Entertainment products, Electronic items

# Family, Home, Fashion & Beauty products

# Movie tickets

# State Bank Gift Cards

# Gift Vouchers

# Airline tickets

# Bus tickets

# Music download

The Reward Points remain valid for 36 months.

If you haven’t already registered, simply download the State Bank Rewardz App from Google Play Store or App Store, and go to “Sign Up” or visit www.StateBankRewardz.com.

If you have already signed up on State Bank Rewardz, simply login to your account and start redeeming your reward points!