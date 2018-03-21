Cheque books of these banks will become invalid post March 31; here are the details

SBI had some time back changed the names and IFS codes of close to 1300 branches.

Are you a customer of the erstwhile associate banks (e-AB) of the State Bank of India (SBI) or Bharatiya Mahila Bank (BMB)? If yes, you need to hurry up. For, March 31st is just round the corner and you have very limited time left to apply for the SBI cheque books, if you have not done this earlier, as your old cheque books will not remain valid after the end of this month.

SBI has already tweeted that “all customers of erstwhile Associate Banks (e-AB) and Bharatiya Mahila Bank are requested to apply for SBI cheque books by 31st March 2018, to avoid any inconvenience. The old e-AB / BMB cheque books will not be valid post 31.03.2018.”

It is clear, thus, that if you are using cheque books or want to use them in the future, then you need to act now as the cheque books of the erstwhile associate banks will become invalid after 31st March. Good news is that if you don’t have time to visit the home branch of SBI for applying for a new cheque book bearing the changed IFS codes, then you can do this through internet banking, mobile banking or ATM also.

It may be noted that earlier the customers of State Bank’s erstwhile associate banks – which included State Bank of Travancore, State Bank of Bikaner, State Bank of Patiala, State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur, State Bank of Hyderabad and State Bank of Raipur, apart from Bharatiya Mahila Bank – had been advised to apply for the new SBI cheque books by September 30, 2017. However, the date had later got extended by SBI to December 31, 2017, which further got extended to March 31, 2018.

SBI had some time back changed the names and IFS codes of close to 1300 branches, particularly those branches of banks which got merged with it last year. These included the branches located in Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Bangalore, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Patna, Bhopal and Hyderabad, among others.