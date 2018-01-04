Savings (Taxable) Bonds scheme launched by Modi government at 7.75 pct; want to invest? Top 10 things to know

The Bonds will have a maturity of 7 years carrying interest at 7.75% per annum payable half-yearly.

Replacing the 8% Savings Bonds Scheme, the government finally launched 7.75% Savings (Taxable) Bonds, 2018, today, to enable resident citizens and HUFs to invest in a taxable bond, without any monetary ceiling. The new scheme will commence from 10th January 2018.

Here are the salient features of the 7.75% Savings (Taxable) Bonds:

1. Who can invest

The Bonds are open to investment by individuals (including joint holdings) and Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs). NRIs are not eligible for making investments in these Bonds.

2. Subscription

Applications for the Bonds in the form of Bond Ledger Account will be received in the designated branches of agency banks and SHCIL in all numbering about 1600.

3. Issue Price

The Bonds will be issued at par, i.e. at Rs 100

The Bonds will be issued for a minimum amount of Rs 1,000 (face value) and in multiples thereof. Accordingly, the issue price, will be Rs 1,000 for every Rs 1,000 (Nominal).

The Bonds will be issued in demat form (Bond Ledger Account) only.

4. Period

The Bonds will be on tap till further notice and issued in cumulative and non-cumulative forms.

5. Limit of investment

There will be no maximum limit for investment in the Bonds.

6. Tax treatment

# Income-tax: Interest on the Bonds will be taxable under the Income-Tax Act, 1961 as applicable according to the relevant tax status of the bond holder.

# Wealth tax: The Bonds will be exempt from wealth tax under the Wealth Tax Act, 1957.

7. Rate of interest

The rate of interest will be 7.75% per annum.

8. Maturity

The Bonds will have a maturity of 7 years carrying interest at 7.75% per annum payable half-yearly. The cumulative value of Rs 1,000 at the end of seven years will be Rs 1,703.

9. Transferability

The Bonds are not transferable. The Bonds are not tradeable in the secondary market and are not eligible as collateral for loans from banking institutions, non-banking financial companies or financial institutions.

10. Nomination

A sole holder or a sole surviving holder of a Bond, being an individual, can make a nomination.