Rubique signs corporate agency agreement with Bajaj Allianz General Insurance

The product portfolio of the new insurance vertical at Rubique includes hassle-free general insurance, life insurance, and health insurance.

Increasing its gamut of services, Rubique, the one-stop online marketplace providing technology enabled end-to-end solutions to financing needs of individuals and SMEs, has now extended its product portfolio to insurance. The company has partnered with Bajaj Allianz GIC, India’s leading private general insurance company, to offer general insurance solutions to its customers through its platform.

The product portfolio of the new insurance vertical at Rubique includes hassle-free general insurance, life insurance, and health insurance. Rubique has received a corporate agency approval from IRDA & recently have entered into a tie-up with Bajaj Allianz GIC for distributing their general insurance products. The partnership will enable Rubique to offer Bajaj Allianz’s general insurance’s products and services to its customers.

You may also watch:

Manavjeet Singh, Founder & CEO, Rubique, said, “We have constantly been receiving positive customer feedback for our entire array of consumer offerings. Taking the next step forward, we are delighted to announce the operational launch of our insurance vertical. The insurance products are natural fit to our existing customer base and will be bundled with our loan products to offer a more evolved and seamless customer experience. Partnering with an industry leader such as Bajaj Allianz GIC will give further impetus to our latest endeavour.”

T A Ramalingam, Chief Distribution Officer, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, said, “We at Bajaj Allianz GIC have an omni-channel distribution approach and are constantly looking at unique platforms to reach out to customers to offer them a hassle free insurance experience. Rubique has also been redefining the buying experience when it comes to purchase of financial services for Indian business and consumers. We are confident that this partnership will create a win-win situation for all the stakeholders, esp. customers who will now have access to a wider array of financial services, including general insurance on a single platform.”

Rubique has processed close to 1,00,000 plus loan applications. It will be extending its insurance solutions to all existing customers and the constantly increasing new ones.