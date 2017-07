Rich and retired: Half the work done if you do just this 1 thing

According to the same report, not enough people are penning their retirement plans. The report says that as few as 24 percent of Americans are jotting their retirement plans down. Many professionals recommend that a person should aim to save 15 percent of their annual income for retirement.

The report also recommends that a person planning their retirement should invest in a mix of bonds and stocks that can generate returns which can support the person after he or she retires. One must also keep a close eye on the investments made and ensure that the plan is working as intended. If the plan is not working as planned then changes should be made to the investment plan.