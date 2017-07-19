Rich and retired: Half the work done if you do just this 1 thing

Many professionals recommend that a person should aim to save 15 percent of their annual income for retirement. (AP)

A recent Schwab report has shown that people who have written down their retirement plans are 60 percent more likely to achieve their goals. The findings of the Schwab report are similar to Wells Fargo/Gallup survey, which was released earlier this year, the survey stated that people who had written down their plans for retirement were twice as likely to achieve their goals as compared to people who had not written down their retirement targets. Joe Ready, Chief of the Wells Fargo Institutional Retirement and Trust told Time Magazine that putting your plans down makes planning for retirement less intimidating. Ready said, ”Writing your plans helps you figure out the best path to cater for your needs, this helps build confidence and makes it less likely for a person to not follow through”.