Returns expectation: Be ready for lower returns on equity and bond

Equity markets, having rallied for the last few years, are now getting into a zone where return expectations of investors need to be moderated. Investor sentiment continues to be sanguine on the backdrop of investors being optimistic over the better than expected recent third quarter results as well as the Indian economy being on a high growth path.

Volatility ahead, watch out!

While there is no doubt on the ability of our GDP to grow over the long term, we are now in a challenging year wherein headwinds like global yields are spiking; the Fed is likely to hike interest rates by 3-4 times in 2018 and locally we have slower credit growth, rising PSU bank NPAs as well as general elections coming up over the next 12-15 months. All in all, markets this year will witness the return of volatility and make it very difficult for investors who are seeking easy gains. On the bond markets, similar to the US markets, Indian G-Secs have been rising over the last few months on concerns of slippages in fiscal deficit, lower than anticipated GST collections and rising crude oil prices globally. The 10-year G-Sec, from a low yield of 6.1% in 2016 post demonetisation, has now risen to nearly 7.3%.

Moderation of return expectations are required

Volatility made a comeback in 2018 with global and domestic equity markets giving up all gains that were made in January. Globally, 2017 was an exceptional year marked by sharp gains in equity prices accompanied by unusually low volatility. The same is true for Indian markets which witnessed huge domestic flows into equity mutual funds on the back of recent performance and high return expectations. Investors who have come on these expectations are bound to be disappointed. Additionally, investors have to contend with long term capital gains tax of 10% on equities re-introduced in the Union Budget after a period of nearly 12 years. This too will lower the post-tax returns for investors. As witnessed in the past, after going through periods of significant gains, markets tend to consolidate and move in a narrow range. Investor sentiment, which was extremely strong until December has now been broken. While markets may not decline significantly, we presently are going through one such consolidation phase which can last for a few quarters. CY2018, therefore, is a year wherein both equity and bond market investors need to factor in lower returns as compared to recent years.

Fees never falter! So true

In this context, investment costs play a significant role if they are not focused on. Therefore, investors need to look at costs as much as they do returns. Failing to do so will only end up killing end returns. Over the last year or two, HNIs have been investing in a deluge of investment products under Portfolio Management Services and Alternative Investment Funds categories with tenors ranging from 3 to 5 years. Investors seem to be comfortable with the high costs being charged—these include placement fees, annual management fees on commitment amounts as well as profit sharing once certain thresholds are met. Annual costs in such investment products are nothing short of 3-4% and in era of lower than normal returns, impact on net returns will be prohibitively high. Like in Japan and in so many other countries which went through decades of no returns, investors paying such high costs may end up seeing only return of capital! Performance comes, performance goes. Fees never falter. Words, borrowed from Warren Buffett’s 2017 annual letter to shareholders, are very striking, more so in the current situation.

In summary

The key to long term compounding of wealth continues to be disciplined asset allocation and the need to stay invested by riding out corrective phases. While the long-term positive investment outlook is intact, a combination of global uncertainties, volatility, broken market sentiment, imposition of long term capital gains tax on equities as well as the ongoing market consolidation phase may potentially drag down equity returns this year.

By Ramesh Bukka

The writer is co-founder and director, Entrust Family Office