Reserve Bank may keep policy rates unchanged on April 6

Patel had kept the repo rate unchanged in the December 7 meeting too, while the rate was cut by 25 bps on October 4 in 2016, which was his first rate cut as the RBI Governor.

Amid abating global pressures and lingering domestic uncertainties, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is likely to keep polity rates on hold in its April 6 policy review, say experts. In his third policy review on February 8 also, Governor Urjit Patel had surprised everyone by changing his stance from ‘accommodative’ to ‘neutral’ and keeping the key policy rate unchanged at 6.25 per cent, although everyone was hoping for at least a 25 bps rate cut.

Industry experts and bankers believe that ever since the last policy meeting back in February, some pressures – especially those related to the global economy – have abated. However, uncertainties over the future, especially those related to the domestic economy, remain, which may not allow the RBI to go for a rate cut.

Ashish Kapur, CEO, Invest Shoppe India Ltd, for instance, says, “I expect a neutral stance from the RBI Governor with no change in repo rates. However, some tweaking in CRR rates to suck out the excess liquidity in the system is likely.”

HDFC Bank is also of the view that the RBI is likely to keep the repo rate unchanged in its upcoming monetary policy review on April 6. “In our view, the main focus of the central bank is likely to be on liquidity absorption in order to signal a neutral policy approach and for gaining additional headroom to intervene in the currency market,” said Abheek Barua, Chief Economist, HDFC Bank, in a research report.

HSBC too expects the RBI to keep policy rates unchanged. “The RBI surprised markets in its last policy meeting by changing stance from ‘accommodative’ to ‘neutral’. On the back of that, we believe that the rate-cutting cycle is over. We expect the RBI to be on hold over the foreseeable future,” it said in a research report on Wednesday.

According to the HSBC report, ever since the last policy meeting back in February, there have been some positive developments. For instance, oil prices have fallen 6% m-o-m (non-seasonally adjusted) in March; pressures on inflation have abated; the rupee has appreciated 3% vis-a-vis the USD in March, buoyed by strong inflows in the face of Fed action; global food prices fell 1.3% m-o-m, while domestic food prices have fallen by a larger clip in March; core prices were not so sticky in February; and growth outlook has weakened as new data suggests that urban wages are likely to grow at their lowest clip in eight years.

Yet, for a forward-looking Reserve Bank, there are enough uncertainties plaguing the future. For instance, monsoon rains are a reason for worry around this time each year; input cost pass-through from gradually rising rural wages could lead to higher Minimum Support Prices (MSPs), which, as per our previous research, can be a meaningful driver of food inflation; the housing allowance under the Seventh Pay Commission, when implemented, could add 40-80bps to CPI inflation; GST impact on inflation over the short run remains uncertain.

Considering all, the RBI could well choose to tread a middle path. Acknowledge that some pressures from February, especially those related to the global economy, have abated. But uncertainties over the future, especially those related to the domestic economy, remain.

“Markets may view this as dovish on the margin. But we believe that it has not brought the RBI any closer to a rate cut. The bar for another rate cut is high. Either growth or inflation (or both) will have to surprise meaningfully on the downside, for prospects of a rate cut to come back into play,” says HSBC.

Some experts, however, say that if the rate is cut, that will be good news for people. “There’s been an expectation of further lowering of rates. The RBI has maintained the rates in the last two policy reviews. However, we’ve seen banks reducing lending rates in this period. Broadly speaking, lower rates will be great news for those looking to take loans, and there is the general feeling that this is a good time to buy a piece of property,” says Adhil Shetty, CEO, Bankbazaar.com.