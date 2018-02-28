RBI deadline ends today: What happens if you fail to complete KYC for Paytm, MobiKwik, other mobile wallets?

The deadline for KYC for Paytm is February 28. (Reuters)

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday denied any extension to the deadline for PPI issuers to complete their full ‘KYC’ process. This means digital wallet users of Paytm, MobiKwik, amongst others will not be able to enjoy the aforementioned apps to its full potential after February 28. As per RBI guidelines, digital wallets are required to get ‘Know Your Customer’ done for their users. The move is aimed at preventing fraud and money laundering, identify theft and making financial systems safer. The earlier deadline for the same was December 31, 2017. Deputy governor, RBI, BP Kanungo, while talking to Financial Express said: “The deadline was extended up to 28 February 2018 at the request of certain PPI issuers. Therefore, sufficient time has already been given to meet the prescribed guidelines.”

So what exactly will happen to those who fail to do KYC by February 28?

The users who fail to adhere to the deadline will no more be able to add money to their wallet or send money to their friends, family members, e-wallets or bank accounts through the digital wallet. However, the PPI users will not lose their money. According to RBI, the money which will be preloaded in the user’s digital wallet before Wednesday midnight will be legal for transactions for the purchase of goods and services. Kanungo said: “In the event of PPI issuers not obtaining the KYC related inputs of their customers within the timeline, the customer will not lose their money. They can continue to undertake transactions for the purchase of goods and services as hitherto to the extent of available balance in the PPI.”

Moreover, users who wish to close their PPI will have the option of closing down their wallet and transfer their money to the bank account. When Financial Express.com tried to contact Paytm, the mobile banking solution denied to comment on the current situation.

How to complete KYC for Paytm

Step 1: Log in to your Paytm account.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Nearby’ option.

Step 3: Click on ‘Upgrade Account’.

Step 4: Select the location from the list of areas and visit the place to complete KYC.

Please note that users will have to carry their Aadhar and Pan card for ID Proof.