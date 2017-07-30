Ravi Mittal appointed part time member on Irdai board

Mittal has replaced NS Rao at Irdai, who is a joint secretary level officer.

Ravi Mittal, who has joined as additional secretary in the Finance Ministry in place of Anil Khachi, is now a part-time member on the board of Irdai, a ministry source said. Mittal has replaced NS Rao at Irdai, who is a joint secretary level officer. Former finance secretary Sushma Nath is another part-time member on the Irdai board, a Finance Ministry source told PTI. Besides, Maruthi Prasad Tangirala, a 1990-batch IP&TA&FS officer, has been appointed as ED at Irdai and his position will be equivalent to a joint secretary. Tangirala has replaced Sriram Taranikanti, who is a 1992 -batch IAS officer.

Mamta Suri, who has been working as chief general manager (CGM) at Irdai, has now been promoted as executive director and appointed in the same position at the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India, the source added. Suresh Mathur, who was posted at the Insurance Institute of Risk Management at Hyderabad last year, is now back at Irdai as ED and will be handling reinsurance portfolio.