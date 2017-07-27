Provident fund accounts of 96% coal mine workers linked to Aadhaar card

Out of a total 3,62,072 subscribers, PF accounts of 3,47,745, that is 96.04 per cent of the total beneficiaries, have been seeded with their Aadhaar till 2017 May-end, the minister said.

Provident fund accounts of 3.47 lakh coal mine workers, roughly 96 per cent of the total workforce, have been linked to Aadhaar. “The CMPF (Coal Mines Provident Fund) Organisation has taken a resolution for seeding of Aadhaar number with the account number of CMPF subscribers,” Coal Minister Piyush Goyal said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha today. Out of a total 3,62,072 subscribers, PF accounts of 3,47,745, that is 96.04 per cent of the total beneficiaries, have been seeded with their Aadhaar till 2017 May-end, the minister said. The minister added that there are well structured schemes and facilities for welfare of coal mine workers of Coal India Ltd (CIL), which include housing, clean drinking water and education, among others. In addition, the Coal Mines Provident Fund Organisation has introduced payment of PF and pension directly to the subscriber’s bank account through RTGS or NEFT from August 1, 2016, and developed a mobile application through which the subscriber can view his PF balance, besides other functions.