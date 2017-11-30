Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban: Good news! 1,12,083 more affordable houses sanctioned for urban poor under PMAY-U

Madhya Pradesh has been sanctioned 34,680 houses in 25 cities and towns, while Haryana has got 24,221 houses in 28 cities and towns.

The Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs has approved the construction of 1,12,083 more affordable houses for the benefit of urban poor under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) with an investment of Rs 8,105 crore, including Central assistance of Rs 1,681 cr. The approval was given in the 28th meeting of the Central Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee in its meeting held here yesterday.

According to the ministry, Madhya Pradesh has been sanctioned 34,680 houses in 25 cities and towns with an investment of Rs 3,080 cr and with Central assistance of Rs 520 cr. Haryana got 24,221 houses in 28 cities and towns with an investment of Rs 1,721 cr and Central assistance of Rs 363 cr. Maharashtra has been sanctioned 11,523 affordable houses with an investment of Rs 860 cr and Central assistance of Rs 173 cr. Jharkhand has been sanctioned 28,477 houses in 5 cities and towns with an investment of Rs 2,080 cr and Central assistance of Rs 427 cr. Kerala has been sanctioned 9836 houses in 49 cities and towns with an investment of Rs.295 cr and Central assistance of Rs 147 cr. Mizoram has been sanctioned 3,270 houses in 7 cities and towns with an investment of Rs 65 cr and with Central assistance of Rs 49 cr.

The approval accorded today was for construction of 44,692 new houses under the Beneficiary Led Construction (BLC) component of PMAY (Urban), enhancement of 1,857 houses in Haryana under BLC and building 28,477 new houses in Jharkhand, 13,946 in Haryana, and 6,392 in Maharashtra under Affordable Housing in Partnership (AHP) component.

In Madhya Pradesh, another 16,104 new houses, in Kerala 9,836 houses, in Maharashtra 5,131, and in Mizoram 3,270 houses will be built under the BLC component under which an eligible beneficiary is assisted to build a house on the land owned by him/her.

With the above proposed houses, cumulative houses under PMAY(U) would become 30,52,828 after final approval from CSMC. Further, after subsuming projects of RAY scheme, the total number of houses being funded under PMAY(Urban) would be 31,94,676.