Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana Gramin: Good news! Modi government to achieve PMAY-G target, 10 lakh houses built in a year

The target for completion of 10 lakh houses by November 2017 has been achieved on 29th November, 2017.

The government is on course to achieve targets under the Rural Housing Programme – Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana- Gramin (PMAY-G), the Ministry of Rural Development said today. In fact, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin) on 20th November, 2016 and a target of completing one crore new houses by 31st March, 2019 was set. Of these, 51 lakh houses are to be completed by 31st March, 2018.

To meet the challenge of assisting 51 lakh Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana (Gramin) beneficiaries in construction of their homes by March 2018, the Ministry, in partnership with state governments, has taken many steps, including setting month-wise target for completion of houses. The target for completion of 10 lakh houses by November 2017 has been achieved on 29th November, 2017, i.e. before the appointed date for completion of 10 lakh houses. It is expected that 15 lakh houses will be completed by 31st December 2017; 25 lakh houses by 31st January, 2018; 35 lakh houses by 28th February, 2018 and 51 lakh houses by 31st March, 2018.

Towards meeting the target of construction of 51 lakh houses by March 2018, while 56.90 lakh beneficiaries have been sanctioned houses, 51.39 lakh beneficiaries have received 1st instalment, 31.03 lakh beneficiaries have nearly reached roof-cast levels and for 16.05 lakh beneficiaries the house construction is nearing completion. States like Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Orissa, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, which have highest number of PMAY-G beneficiaries, are on course for completion of PMAY-G houses within the prescribed time-frame.

The faster completion of houses has been assisted by payment of assistance directly into the beneficiary account through IT-DBT platform. To ensure good quality of house construction, Rural Mason Trainings have been organized to facilitate availability of trained masons in the rural areas. Space technology and IT platforms are being used to monitor complete cycle of house construction, right from identification of beneficiary to construction stages of houses to completion and each stage is being geo-tagged. States have taken adequate steps to ensure continuous availability of construction material at reasonable prices so that the pace and quality of construction is not adversely affected, the Ministry said in a press release.

According to it, PMAY-G houses with facilities like toilet, LPG connection, electricity connection, drinking water etc., are changing the countryside at a faster pace. While in some states houses under PMAY-G are coming up in clusters / colonies (generally for landless beneficiaries), at other places they are being constructed on the beneficiary’s land. House designs prepared by UNDP-IIT, Delhi or by the concerned states have been made available to beneficiaries to choose the house designs that they like. Bouquet of house designs has resulted in technically sound houses of different designs coming up in rural areas which are a treat to watch.