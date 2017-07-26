Paytm Mall delists 50% logistic partners, ensures trusted shopping experience

The company aims to establish a reliable logistics ecosystem with greater transparency in delivery and replacement timelines.

After delisting 85,000 sellers, Paytm Mall — owned by Paytm Ecommerce Pvt Ltd — has delisted 50% logistics partners, stopping deliveries to more than 9,000 pincodes out of 26,000 where guaranteed assistance in returns and replacements was not assured.

The company aims to establish a reliable logistics ecosystem with greater transparency in delivery and replacement timelines, while ensuring that exact products are delivered in a good condition. It routinely evaluates existing logistics partners and aggregation centers to review their performance and buyer feedback. Based on this audit, the company has delisted 6 out of 14 logistic partners and 30 courier aggregation centers, as they were unable to offer a consistently superior consumer experience.

Going forward, the company will expand its reach by offering a network of trusted logistics network to its partner shopkeepers and brand authorized stores across all pin-codes. This will ensure greater peace of mind for every entity in the retail ecosystem, as customers will be assured of a superior buying experience, while retailers will be able to sell their inventory to a larger set of customers.

Amit Sinha, Chief Operating Officer, Paytm Mall, said, “We are building India’s most trusted online shopping destination by ensuring we work with trusted shopkeepers and logistics partners only. We believe working with fewer retailers and pincodes that leads to a superior customer experience, which is more important than rapid expansion. We remain committed to expanding our coverage in due course by increasing the set of serviceable pincodes and number of merchant partners in a gradual manner.”

Paytm Mall has recently revamped the seller onboarding process to further enhance the consumer trust on its platform. Sellers undergo strict quality and service audits that will include their registration number, shop location, shop photos, brand authorization letters and GSTIN among others in order to lists their products on the platform. This criteria blocks potential fraudulent merchant from signing up and creating a bad customer experience. The company will continue partnering with reputed shopkeepers and brands, enabling them to sell on its platform, it said in a press release.