PAN card won’t be invalid if not linked with Aadhaar card by July 1: CBDT

The Income Tax Department has now clarified that your PAN card will not get cancelled if you fail to get your Aadhaar number linked to your PAN by July 1.

Following the recent Supreme Court ruling on the Aadhaar-PAN card linking as well as the subsequent notifications issued by the Income Tax Department, lots of people have got confused over the validity of their PAN cards. Will my PAN card get cancelled if I fail to link my Aadhaar card to my PAN card latest by July 1? Will I be able to file my tax return from July 1 onwards if both cards are not linked? I have still not got my Aadhaar made. So, what to do now? These are some of the questions playing on the minds of lots of common people as well as taxpayers for the last few days now.

In a bid to remove these doubts, the Income Tax Department has now clarified that your PAN card will not get cancelled if you fail to get your Aadhaar number linked to your PAN by July 1. However, in that case you won’t be able to file your tax return from July 1 onwards. If you have already applied for Aadhaar and haven’t still got it, then in that case you can file your ITR by giving your Aadhaar enrolment ID to the tax department.

It may, however, be noted that even though your PAN card will not get cancelled for the time being, till a further date is announced, linking your Aadhaar number with the PAN card will become compulsory from July 1 onwards if you have got your Aadhaar made. Only a partial relief by the Supreme Court has been given to those, who do not have Aadhaar and who do not wish to obtain Aadhaar for the time being, that their PAN will not be cancelled so that other consequences under the I-T Act for failing to quote PAN may not arise. This partial stay has been given till a Constitution bench addresses the issue of right to privacy.