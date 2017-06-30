How to link PAN Card to Aadhaar card on Income tax website incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in

Taxpayers, who want to link their PAN with Aadhaar, need to visit the incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in website

The government has made it mandatory for taxpayers to link their Aadhaar card with PAN from July 1 this year. The Income Tax Department has in a notification said that every person who has been allotted PAN as on July 1, 2017, and who in accordance with the provisions of sub-section (2) of section 139AA is required to intimate his Aadhaar number, shall intimate his Aadhaar number to the principal director general of income tax (systems) or DGIT (systems). It has entrusted principal DGIT (systems) or DGIT (systems) with specifying the formats and standards along with procedure for verification of documents filed with PAN application or intimation of Aadhaar number.

However, lots of taxpayers are still finding it difficult to link their PAN card with Aadhaar. To help them out, the Income Tax Department has come out with some simple solutions, whereby you can link both the cards just by following some simple steps. Here they go:

Step 1: Taxpayers, who want to link their PAN with Aadhaar, need to visit the incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in website and click on the link – ‘Link Aadhaar’ – given on the Left side below ‘Services’. After clicking on this link, you will be directed to the next window whereby you need to provide the details of both of your PAN and Aadhaar cards.

Step 2: Once you have landed on this new window, you are required to enter your PAN and Aadhaar numbers, as also the name as per Aadhaar. Please ensure that the date of birth, gender and Aadhaar number are as per Aadhaar details to proceed further. If date of birth and gender match fully and name as per Aadhaar is not fully matched, then the user has to additionally provide Aadhaar OTP to proceed with the partial name match. Then after entering the Captcha Code, you need to click on ‘Link Aadhaar’. After verification from UIDAI, the linking will be confirmed.

In case there is any minor mismatch in the Aadhaar name provided by the taxpayer as against the actual data given in the Aadhaar card, a One Time Password (OTP) will be sent to your mobile registered with Aadhaar. You need to ensure that the date of birth and gender in PAN and Aadhaar cards are exactly the same. However, if the name given in Aadhaar is completely different from the PAN name, then the linking will fail and the taxpayer will be required to change the name in either Aadhaar or in PAN database.