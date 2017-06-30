PAN card Aadhaar card linking: What are the benefits for you to link Aadhaar number with your PAN card

The only relief is that one’s PAN card will not get cancelled if one fails to link one’s Aadhaar number with one’s PAN card by July 1.

In the wake of the recent Supreme Court rulings on the Aadhaar-PAN linking as well as after getting support from the apex court itself, the government has made it mandatory to link the existing Aadhaar numbers with the PAN cards of taxpayers with effect from July 1, 2017. Therefore, from July 1 onwards, every person eligible to obtain Aadhaar is required to quote his/her Aadhaar number or Aadhaar Enrolment ID number for filing of I-T returns as well as for applying for PAN cards.

The only relief is that one’s PAN card will not get cancelled if one fails to link one’s Aadhaar number with one’s PAN card by July 1. This has been clarified by the Income Tax Department in the wake of the growing confusion in the minds of a large number of people who had got worried over the validity of their PAN card in case they fail to link their Aadhaar number with the PAN card. This, however, is only a temporary relief and one will be required to link one’s Aadhaar to one’s PAN card once a date is notified by the I-T Department.

It may be noted that for non-compliance of the Aadhaar-PAN linking, a partial relief by the Supreme Court has already been given to those, who do not have Aadhaar and who do not wish to obtain Aadhaar for the time being, that their PAN will not be cancelled so that other consequences under the I-T Act for failing to quote PAN may not arise. This partial stay has been given till a Constitution bench addresses the issue of right to privacy.

Whatever be the case, it is in your own interest to get your Aadhaar number linked with your PAN card as soon as possible for the following benefits:

1. The government has made it clear that from July 1, 2017 onwards, every person eligible to obtain Aadhaar must quote his/her Aadhaar number or Aadhaar Enrolment ID number for filing of I-T returns as well as for PAN applications. This means you won’t be able to file your income tax return from July 1 onwards if you have not got your Aadhaar number linked to your PAN card.

2. Although the I-T Department has given a temporary relief to people, saying their PAN will not get cancelled for the time being in case both cards are not linked, but you need to remember that it is only a temporary relief and soon you will be required to link your Aadhaar number with the PAN card if your don’t want to get your PAN cancelled. So, linking the two will help avoid cancellation of your PAN card.