Online fashion startup Campus Sutra aims at being $100 mn brand by 2020

Today’s college-going youth is far more evolved than ever; not only are they are exuberant, opinionated and liberal, they are an acutely fashion and fitness-conscious lot. Campus Sutra, an online, on-trend fashion brand, founded in 2013 and based out of Bengaluru, is making a concerted attempt to cater to this segment. The start-up offers a range of casual clothing for men and women, and delivers fast-fashion with edgy designs which a young person will want to flaunt. All products sold by Campus Sutra are manufactured under its own label through its network of manufacturers in Ludhiana, Tirupur, Kolkata and Mumbai in India, besides China and Bangladesh. Using the online channel as the primary distribution network, it claims to ship 5,000 orders per day. The start-up aims to be a $100 million brand by 2020. With revenue growing from Rs 1.65 crore in FY 2013 to Rs 16 crore and Rs 40 crore in FY2014 and FY2015, respectively, the brand has recorded Rs 100 crore in revenue for FY 2016. “We are the largest bootstrapped brand in the Indian apparel market,” says Dhiraj Agarwal, co-founder, Campus Sutra. Campus Sutra was initially started by sisters Khushboo Agarwal and Sonal Agarwal; they were later joined by brother Aditya, and Khushboo’s husband, Dhiraj.

It was during a trip to Goa that they thought about starting out on their own. The founders realised that the Indian apparel market, especially the one that caters to the youth, was not in sync with current trends and happenings. The firm was registered as soon as they came back from the trip. Dhiraj says that the market was very disoriented in terms of wearing what revolves around a person’s lifestyle or reflects upon their thinking. “For instance, there were no T-shirts representing true campus life or what a student does such as engineering, management, or other academic streams,” he stresses.

Campus Sutra started with stream-based products targeted at a niche audience with apparel geared towards students of management, engineering, medical, science, arts, law, and professions such as technology, accountancy, etc., or areas such as sports, music and cricket. After seeing phenomenal growth with this approach, the company began to notice that there was an even larger opportunity in fashion since established brands were very cautious (when it came to fashion). Campus Sutra decided to address this huge and attractive gap in the market and focus on making fashionable products available to the youth. Dhiraj says that the company’s designs are very fashion-forward, edgy and unapologetic in a way that appeals to today’s youth. Campus Sutra is currently working with a gross margin of 30% and has broken even in the first year of its existence. The company has also initiated work on building proprietary offline distribution channels. The current market size is $4 billion and expected to be $20 billion by 2020.

The company makes use of technology in a big way. Its front-end technology deals with the customer with the whole customer experience lifecycle at the core. There is a lot of focus on back-end technologies too. Dhiraj says that many synergies were identified due to which a lot of benefits could be passed on to the consumer. “This helps the company ensure lower price points, zero cancellations, minimum missed shipments and low product returns,” he says. Campus Sutra has launched a range of functional wearables including Travel Buddy, which comes with a pillow hoodie for travel, a padded elbow patch, an eye patch, a headphone wire loop from phone or iPod to the hood, and meets travel needs like storing a toothbrush and paste, iPad, phone, keys, passport, and tickets. “The company continues to innovate and push the limits in terms of truly tapping the potential of the segment it caters to,” he informs.