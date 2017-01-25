NPCI’s BHIM App hits Google Play Store with updated version: Here’s all you need to know

The early launch of BHIM had faced many technical issues because of which people got reluctant to use it. But currently, BHIM has rectified its various issues and launched its updated version today.

Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM), the common platform across the nation for making simple, easy and quick payment transactions using Unified Payments Interface (UPI), is now available on Google Play Store with an updated version – 1.2. This is the second update of this app since its launch on December 30, 2016.

The early launch of BHIM had faced many technical issues because of which people got reluctant to use it. But currently, BHIM has rectified its various issues and launched its updated version today.

“We are pleased to launch the new upgrade for all BHIM users. The new version offers enhanced security features and superior user experience which make digital transactions much more safe and secure. We believe this will lead to higher acceptance among customers as well as merchants. At NPCI we remain committed to customer centric approach by constantly innovating and improvising our services,” said A. P. Hota, MD & CEO, NPCI.

Here are the key features of the latest version of BHIM – 1.2:

1. Addition of seven new languages: Apart from existing English and Hindi languages, seven new languages have been added, viz. Odia, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Gujarati.

2. A ‘Pay to Aadhaar Number’ has been introduced as a payment option wherein customer can transfer money to the Aadhaar number linked with beneficiaries’ bank account.

3. It has introduced ‘SPAM Report’ for collect requests. This feature will help a user to block unknown persons requesting for money.

4. The new version also has improvised Customer Redressal Mechanism with drop down menu.