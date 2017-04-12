Not linked your Aadhaar with bank account yet? Here is what you need to do

Aadhaar has now become necessary. Therefore, you must provide your Aadhaar number to banks and get it updated simultaneously getting your KYC update with the banks.

The Income Tax Department has advised financial institutions to make all efforts to obtain self-certification. The financial institutions should inform the account holders that in case self-certifications are not provided till 30 April 2017 , the accounts would be blocked. This means that the financial institutions would prohibit the account holders from effecting any transaction with respect to such accounts. The transactions by the account holders in such blocked accounts may, thereafter, be permitted once self-certification is obtained and due diligence is completed.

Several queries are being received by the I-T department from the financial institutions regarding the revised timelines for completion of due diligence. Every individual is now required to submit hid Aadhaar number, KYC details and self-certified FACTA form to banks. One should also be KYC compliant and if you are not, then visit your nearest registered bank and get it done.

The following documents are required to become a KYC-compliant customer:

Voter ID card

Aadhaar Card

Driving Licence

PAN Card

NREGA Card

For accepting, identifying and monitoring the transactions, a person has to be KYC-compliant. Any one of the documents for identity proof and address proof is required for becoming a KYC-compliant customer. However, Aadhaar has now become necessary. Therefore, you must provide your Aadhaar number to banks and get it updated simultaneously getting your KYC update with the banks.

The financial institutions need to obtain self-certification and carry out due diligence in respect of all individuals and entity accounts opened from 1st July 2014 to 31st August 2015. Such self-certification and documentation were required to be obtained by the financial institutions by 31st August 2016. Otherwise, they were required to close the accounts and report the same if found to be a “reportable account” as per the prescribed due diligence procedure for the preexisting account.