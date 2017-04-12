No documentary proof for GPF advance, withdrawal: Government

A time limit for sanction and payment of advance or withdrawal has also been fixed, said Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel.

No documentary proof is required for getting advance or withdrawal from General Provident Fund (GPF), Union Minister Jitendra Singh today said. The government has with effect from March 7, 2017, simplified and liberalised the conditions for taking advance from the fund for education, illness and purchase of consumer durables, said a PTI report.

“Conditions and procedures for withdrawal from the fund for the purpose of education, illness, housing, purchase of motor vehicles etc. have also been liberalised. “No documentary proof is required to be submitted now for advance and withdrawal applications. A simple declaration by the subscriber is sufficient,” the minister said in a written

reply to Lok Sabha.

A time limit for sanction and payment of advance or withdrawal has also been fixed, said Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel. He said there is no proposal under consideration of the government to increase/link the rate of interest on GPF at parity with that of Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF).

You may also watch:

“The interest rates on EPF are decided on the recommendations of the Central Board of Trustees taking into account the yearly income from the investment made by EPFO. The GPF interest rate is presently fixed at par with that of PPF interest rate,”

It is to be noted that a PPF account is opened for 15 years and it should be opened for doing prior savings towards your retirement goal. PPF account also enjoys the E-E-E tax benefit under the section 80C of the I-T Act 1961.