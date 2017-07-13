NEFT charges, RTGS charges slashed by up to 75 pct by State Bank of India; here is what is in store for you

The reduced charges will be applicable on the transactions done through the internet banking (INB) and mobile banking (MB) services offered by the bank. (Reuters)

In view of growing consumer complaints against increasing banking charges as well as guided by the government’s thrust on giving digital transactions a push, the State Bank of India – the largest commercial bank in the country – has reduced charges for NEFT and RTGS transactions by up to 75%, effective from July 15, 2017. The reduced charges will be applicable on the transactions done through the internet banking (INB) and mobile banking (MB) services offered by the bank. The bank has also waived IMPS charges for transfer up to Rs 1000.

It may be recalled that the government had recently asked the State Bank of India to reconsider its various charges, including a penalty on non-maintenance of minimum balance in accounts from April 1. The government had also urged banks, including private ones, to reconsider charges on cash transactions & ATM withdrawals above a certain limit.

The move came as SBI some time back decided to resume the charge on savings account holders for failing to maintain the monthly average balance in their accounts. The bank had done away with the minimum balance criteria for savings bank accounts a few years back in a bid to lure new customers. The service charges for non-maintenance of monthly average balance (MAB) were revised with effect from April 1, 2017.

According to information available on the SBI website, the monthly average balance that customers had to maintain in their savings bank accounts in SBI branches in metropolitan areas was Rs 5,000. The bank had said that in case the shortfall in the monthly average balance was below 50 per cent, then a charge of Rs 50 plus service tax will be levied. If the shortfall is between 50 and 75 per cent, then the account holder will have to pay Rs 75 plus service tax, and if the shortfall in the average balance is more than 75 per cent, then a charge of Rs 100 plus service tax will be levied.

Similarly, in urban areas SBI customers have to maintain a monthly average balance of Rs 3000. If the shortfall in MAB is less than 50 per cent, then a charge of Rs 40 plus service tax is levied. If the shortfall is between 50 and 75 per cent, then the account holder has to pay Rs 60 plus service tax, and if the shortfall in the average balance is more than 75 per cent, then a charge of Rs 80 plus service tax is levied.

In semi-urban areas, customers are required to maintain a monthly average balance of Rs 2000, while in rural areas, maintaining an MAB of Rs 1000 is a must, failing which charges are levied as per the applicable rates in those areas.