NFO: Here’s all you need to know about Reliance Fixed Horizon Fund – XXXIII – Series 10 (Tenure – 1173 Days)

Reliance Fixed Horizon Fund – XXXIII – Series 10 (Tenure – 1173 Days) is a close-ended scheme which will provide return and growth over the medium term. The fund has limiting interest rate volatility as the investment is made in debt, money market and G-sec instruments which will be maturing on or before the date of maturity of the scheme. Moderate risk-taking investors may invest in Reliance Fixed Horizon Fund – XXXIII – Series 10 as the NFO will remain open for a single day.

Here are a few things one must know before investing in this fund:

New Fund Offer time period

The NFO opened on April 19, 2017, and closes on April 20, 2017.

Investment Objective

The primary investment objective of the scheme is to seek to generate returns and growth of capital by investing in a diversified portfolio of the following securities maturing on or before the date of maturity of the scheme with the objective of limiting interest rate volatility –

•Central and State Government securities and

•Other fixed income/ debt securities

However, there can be no assurance or guarantee that the investment objective of the scheme will be achieved.

Asset Allocation

Under normal circumstances, the asset allocation will be in the following manner:

Liquidity of the Scheme

Historically the secondary market volume of securitised papers has been limited. This could limit the ability of the fund to resell them. Secondary market trades could be at a discount or premium depending upon the prevailing interest rates.

Load Structure

There is no entry or exit load applicable.

Minimum Application Charges

The minimum investment amount for Reliance Fixed Horizon Fund – XXXIII – Series 10 under all plans is Rs 5,000 per option and in multiples of Re 1 thereafter. Since the scheme is a close-ended scheme, units can be subscribed for only during the New Fund offer period of the scheme.

Scheme’s Benchmark

Crisil Composite Bond Fund Index is the benchmark of the scheme.

It is, however, to be noted that one should consult one’s financial adviser before investing in such a fund. Moreover, one must link one’s investments to one’s financial goals of life.

(Source: Reliance Mutual website)