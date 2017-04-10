NFO: Here’s all you need to know about Reliance Fixed Horizon Fund – XXXIII – Series 9

The primary investment objective of the scheme is to seek to generate returns and growth of capital by investing in a diversified portfolio

Reliance Fixed Horizon Fund – XXXIII – Series 9 is a close-ended income scheme. An investor may get moderate returns during the tenure. The investments will be made in debt, money market and G-sec instruments which will limit the interest rate of volatility. The total tenure of the fund is 1265 days.

Here’s all you need to know about the scheme before making an investment.

New Fund Offer time period

The NFO opens on April 13, 2017, and closes on April 27, 2017.

Investment Objective

The primary investment objective of the scheme is to seek to generate returns and growth of capital by investing in a diversified portfolio of the following securities maturing on or before the date of maturity of the scheme with the objective of limiting interest rate volatility –

• Central and State Government securities and

• Other fixed income/ debt securities

However, there can be no assurance or guarantee that the investment objective of the scheme will be achieved.

Asset Allocation

The scheme will invest in securitised debt which may be up to 25% of the net assets of the scheme. The scheme will not invest in foreign securities, securities lending or engage in short selling. Further, the scheme may invest in ‘Repos’. Derivatives may be used to create synthetic fixed rate bond/ floating rate bonds. Gross investments in securities under the scheme which includes debt securities, money market instruments, and derivatives will not exceed 100% of the net assets of the scheme.

Liquidity of the Scheme

The units can be purchased only during the New Fund Offer (NFO) period of the scheme. No redemption/repurchase of units shall be allowed prior to the maturity of the Close ended Schemes. Units held in dematerialized form can only be traded on the Stock Exchange, where the units are listed.

Load Structure

There is no entry load and no exit load. Since the scheme shall be listed on BSE or any other recognised Stock Exchange, exit load shall not be applicable.

Minimum Application Charges

MAC for the scheme is Rs 5000 and which can be increased in multiples of Re 1 thereafter.

Scheme’s Benchmark

Crisil Composite Bond Fund Index

It is, however, to be noted that one should consult one’s financial adviser before investing in such a fund. Moreover, one must link one’s investments to one’s financial goals of life.

