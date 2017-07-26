Mutual fund SIPs: Continue till your financial goals are fulfilled

Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) is a long-term investment option and returns are adjustable with long-term market movement. It is not advisable for investors who have short-term financial goals.

The Sensex and Nifty, India’s benchmark indices, have risen by 20% since the beginning of the year which is the highest in the world. So if Indian markets are galloping, then what should you, as an investor, do? The answer is that you should ignore market levels and remain invested till the time your financial goals are achieved. Let the market attain a new high every day, it doesn’t matter!

Why are markets growing?

India’s macroeconomic indicators are supporting the high growth. Gross domestic product (GDP) growth was 7.1% for FY 2016-17, inflation is falling and fiscal deficit is in check. Indian economy is the fastest growing economy in the world. In 2016-17, the government had achieved the fiscal deficit target of 3.5% and in 2017-18, the government aims to further bring it down to 3.2%. Retail inflation has fallen to 1.54% in June this year. The implementation of goods and services tax (GST) will add value to the reforms process and is likely to push GDP growth higher. Indeed, the Indian economy and the markets have no reason to worry in the near term at least. Investors across the globe are confident of India’s growth movement and it is reflecting in the stock markets indices’ growth. Though markets have attaining new highs many times in the recent past and continue to move to record-high levels, no one can predict the next move of the markets. It may attain a new high or may enter into a correction mode.

Knowledge and confidence

As a long-term investor, you should neither worry about day to day market levels nor feel euphoric at an all-time high index. The most important point should be to remain invested in the markets till the time your financial goal is not reached. As an investor, you must have knowledge and confidence. The basic knowledge of the functioning of the markets, information about investment opportunities, asset allocation will give you confidence to stay calm in volatile markets.

Ignore market noise, continue with SIP

Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) is a long-term investment option and returns are adjustable with long-term market movement. It is not advisable for investors who have short-term financial goals. You need to remain invested in SIP for a reasonably long term, say, three years and above. The biggest advantage of SIP is that you can start it at any time with whatever amount you choose. Once you start with a SIP, then you should not worry about market levels—high or low. You should continue with your SIP till the time your financial goals are not achieved. You can review the performance of a SIP once in six months or any time when markets are attaining all-time highs or low levels. However, discontinuing SIPs in between is not an advisable option at all.

The yardstick for SIP must be your financial goal—if achieved, then obviously SIP becomes successful otherwise you need to remain invested till the time you have attained your financial goals, despite market levels. Remember that SIP should link with your financial goals and the performance of SIP should not be judged on the basis of day-to-day market levels. Market levels will keep changing but your financial goals are fixed. Let your SIP achieve it. You need patience and confidence till the time your SIP is successful. The volatility in the markets may extend the period of celebration but ultimately long-term investment in markets via SIP has the potential to deliver healthy returns.

