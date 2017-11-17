Millennials face bad luck when it comes to wealth creation; see why that is

The Millennials – people who came of age after the turn of the century – have had a run of bad luck, most clearly in developed markets. (Image: Google)

The Millennials – people who came of age after the turn of the century – have had a run of bad luck, most clearly in developed markets. Capital losses in the global financial crisis of 2008–2009 and high subsequent unemployment have dealt serious blows to young workers and savers. Add rising student debt in several developed countries, tighter mortgage rules after 2008, higher house prices, increased income inequality, less access to pensions and lower income mobility and you have a “perfect storm” holding back wealth accumulation by the Millennials in many countries.

Emerging markets

In emerging markets, it appears that trends have been somewhat more positive and the Millennials have everywhere met both their challenges and opportunities energetically – for example by pursuing a more active, healthy lifestyle and participating in the sharing economy. Nevertheless, on the whole, they are not what one would call a lucky generation. The Millennials’ challenges seem to have been most evident in North America, but the ripples have extended to Europe and elsewhere. They contrast with the good fortune experienced by the baby boomers, born in large numbers between 1945 and 1964, whose wealth was boosted by a range of factors including large windfalls due to property and share price increases. The millennial cohort is smaller as a percentage of the total adult population than the baby boomers were at the same age. Normally it is good to belong to a smaller cohort: there is less congestion in school and less competition with peers for jobs and homes.

Fallout of financial crisis

So why aren’t they a lucky cohort? Did the financial crisis and its fallout just swamp the advantage of being in a small cohort? Or is there more to it? Some commentators have mentioned the shadow cast by the baby boomers in developed countries. The boomers are now aged about 50 to 70 – their peak wealth years. They occupy many of the top jobs and much of the housing, especially at the higher end. Some Millennials feel that their own progress is being held up as they wait for the boomers to vacate. Cohort analysis seems to have been turned on its head: the big cohort is now the lucky one. The comparison between Millennials and boomers is not entirely fair. All cohorts tend to have relatively high wealth when aged 50–70, and young people always struggle to settle in the labor market, establish families and buy homes. The boomers also experienced setbacks: the stagnation of the 1970s, high mortgage rates in the 1980s, and high inflation for a couple of decades.

However, the Millennials are doing less well than their parents at the same age, with respect to incomes, home ownership and other dimensions of well-being. Some of the Millennials have prospered in spite of these difficulties, as reflected in the more positive picture we see in China and a range of other emerging markets, and the recent upsurge in the number of Forbes billionaires below the age of 40. Some have had substantial family help in paying for education and buying homes, and some stand to inherit from wealthy boomer parents in the future. But there are many Millennials who have not been so fortunate. As a result, the Millennials are not only likely to experience greater challenges in building their wealth over time, but also greater wealth inequality than previous generations.

Excerpted from Credit Suisse report Global Wealth Report 2017