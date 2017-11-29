Medical insurance claim rejected? Here is what you can do

Since, your policy has lapsed and you reside outside the country, you can purchase your motor vehicle policy online.

Since 2015, I am staying abroad and the insurance cover on my car has lapsed. I want to sell the car now but the buyer wants a valid insurance. What should I do?

– Sanjiv Kumar

Since, your policy has lapsed and you reside outside the country, you can purchase your motor vehicle policy online. As the policy has already lapsed, the purchase of a new policy may involve an inspection of your vehicle. In such cases, you can opt for the self surveying facility which a few insurers offer, or request for a physical inspection from the insurer.

I have a basic health insurance cover. I wanted to find out what are the benefits of a health insurance top-up cover and can I take it from another company?

—BL Kumar

Top-up plans are a good supplement to your existing primary health insurance cover as they provide a larger cover at a marginally higher cost. With the rising medical cost, it is always wise to opt for a top-up cover. However, it is not mandatory to have a primary health insurance cover or purchase the top-up cover from the same insurer, in case you already have a health insurance policy.

I had an operation and informed my insurer after one month as I was recuperating. The insurance company has rejected the claim. How can I address the issue?

—Rupak Patel

Policyholders must inform an insurance company as soon as they face a health emergency and the claim to be made occurs. Hence, in case there is a delay the insurer can reject the claim made. However, you can certainly resubmit your claim to the insurer citing the reasons for the delay in submitting your claim. Insurers would consider and condone the delay if the circumstances were genuine and unavoidable. Despite this, if the claim is further rejected, you can always approach Ombudsman to resolve the matter.

The writer is executive director, HDFC ERGO General Insurance. Send your queries to fepersonalfinance@expressindia.com