Makar Sankranti 2018: 3 special money lessons for investors from this kite flying festival

Today, as the sky breaks into a riot of colours with several kites trying to soar the highest, people are filled with renewed energy and enthusiasm for the Uttarayan. Makar Sankranti, better known as the festival of kites, holds deep significance to the Indian culture. Ever wondered what makes Sankranti such an important celebration? Makar Sankranti marks the day when the Sun transmigrates from the Tropic of Cancer to the Tropic of Capricorn (Fun fact: The zodiac ‘capricorn’ is known as ‘makar’ in India, hence the name ‘Makar Sankranti’). This movement indicates an end to the harsh winters and a new beginning of the harvesting season. As many people celebrate the festival of kites and farmers celebrate the harvest season, just a look around and a two-second thought is enough for the festival to help you strengthen your financials.

1. Why do we only use a ‘manjha’ while flying kites, and not any random thread?

A ‘manjha’ is an abrasive string which is not just gummed and coloured, but also coated with powdered glass. This string and its strength is quintessential in the friendly combats that ensue during the festival. Similarly, when it comes to investment, there are many ways in which you can make an investment. However, for you to win the investment combat, it is important to choose the right advisor. Your financial success largely depends on your manjha – a.k.a advisor. (PatangbaazTIP: Avail advisory services from a well-established organisation which has the infrastructure and resources to conduct heavy-duty research and portfolio management)

2. Why is kite-flying not as easy as fishing? For both, you just need to control a string.

While fishing, you can place your rod on a stand and have a bell attached to the rod while you catch up with friends or sip on your favourite beer; you need to take charge only when the bell rings. However, while kite-flying, a moment of distraction could mean a ‘kati patang’. Your investments are like your kite – you can control it, wind may cause disturbances but at the end you need to know how to make it soar. It is important to continuously have an eye on your investments. (PatangbaazTIP: Invest through a wealth management platform that offers real-time reporting and tracking of your investments)

3. Why does it take two people to fly one kite? Even one person can fly a kite!

In a typical Makar Sankranti scenery, one can imagine children on terraces with the number of children twice as much as the number of kites hovering. Typically, while one takes charge to maneuver the kite against gusty winds and other rival kites, the other child’s entire role is to ensure that the releases and retracts just the right amount of thread required for the kite to soar. While one person can manage both, he can only fly a kite and not take it to higher horizons.

Similarly, an advisor’s job is to guide you through gusty winds and yell “dheel de, dheel de” just at the right time. Your advisor and you are a team on a mission to make your investment kite touch new highs. (PatangbaazTIP: Always check if your advisor offers continuous monitoring and active rebalancing for your investment portfolio) Now that you have a different perspective and insight into the kite-festival, it is time for you to go out and conquer the skies!

By Anand Dalmia, Co-Founder of Fisdom.com