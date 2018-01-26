  3. LIC Housing Finance posts flat Q3 profit as net interest margin dips

LIC Housing Finance posts flat Q3 profit as net interest margin dips

LIC Housing Finance on Thursday reported a 1.6% year-on-year fall in standalone net profit for the quarter ended December to Rs 491 crore, on the back of a 2% YoY drop in net interest income to Rs 898 crore and a 7% rise in net provisions and write-offs.

By: | Mumbai | Published: January 26, 2018 3:26 AM
LIC Housing Finance, LIC Housing Finance Q3 profit, Q3 profit, interest  LIC Housing Finance on Thursday reported a 1.6% year-on-year fall in standalone net profit for the quarter ended December to Rs 491 crore, on the back of a 2% YoY drop in net interest income to Rs 898 crore and a 7% rise in net provisions and write-offs.
Top News

LIC Housing Finance on Thursday reported a 1.6% year-on-year fall in standalone net profit for the quarter ended December to Rs 491 crore, on the back of a 2% YoY drop in net interest income to Rs 898 crore and a 7% rise in net provisions and write-offs. Total provisions stood at Rs 1,227 crore as on December 31, 2017, up from Rs 969 crore at the end of December 2016, the company said in a presentation to analysts. Asset quality worsened, with the gross non-performing asset (NPA) ratio rising 7 basis points (bps) from the end of September to 0.87% and the net NPA ratio ticking up 6 bps to 0.49%. For the quarter under review, LIC Housing Finance clocked a 27% y-o-y growth in disbursements to Rs 12,301 crore, the company said. Disbursements to individuals accounted for 92% of overall disbursements.

Disbursement in the project loan segment fell 13% YoY to Rs 978 crore. Net interest margin for the June quarter stood at 2.33%, against 2.38% at the end of the September quarter. The company’s gross income in Q3 rose 6% YoY to Rs 3,767.58 crore. Revenue from operations grew 6% to Rs 3,738 crore from Rs 3,528 crore a year ago. The outstanding loan portfolio as on December 31, 2017 was Rs 1.56 lakh crore, up 15% from Rs 1.35 lakh crore as on December 31, 2016. The individual loan portfolio stood at Rs 1.5 lakh crore, as against Rs 1.31 lakh crore a year ago, a growth of 15%. The developer loan portfolio stood at Rs 6,189 crore as on December 31, 2017, against Rs 4,488 crore, 38% higher than at the end of December 2016. The company borrowed Rs 16,430 crore during the quarter under review at 7.38%. During the same period a year ago, it had borrowed Rs 13,967 crore at 7.84%.

Get latest news and updates on Auto Expo 2018, check breaking news on Budget 2018, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

More Top News
  1. No Comments.

Go to Top