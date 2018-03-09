KYC completed for Paytm but not able to send money? Here is what you should do

According to the RBI guidelines, the last date to complete your KYC for mobile wallets was February 28, 2018. (Source: Paytm website)

According to the RBI guidelines, the last date to complete your KYC for mobile wallets was February 28, 2018. Post that all the e-wallets in India, including Paytm which leads this segment, blocked a few services. Users who didn’t complete their KYC continue to receive money from other Paytm users if they had given any document ID at the time of sign up. They can also transfer money to the merchants but cannot pay to any other users.

However, what if a person has completed his or her KYC and is still not able to send money? According to Paytm’s official blog, the RBI guidelines only allow you to send up to Rs 10,000 per month to a user. To send more money, the user has to be added as a beneficiary.

To complete this process, you will have to follow these steps:

1. Open the Paytm App.

2. Go to the profile section.

3. Click on the ‘Manage Beneficiary’ section (available in the updated version of the app).

4. Enter details and add the beneficiary.

Once the beneficiary is added, you can send up to Rs 10 lakh per month. Paytm has also clarified that all its services will continue to work uninterrupted, except the ability to send money to others or to transfer money to bank account from your wallet after February 28.

“From your current Paytm balance and through UPI/CC/DC/Bank account, you will be able to do all transactions including recharges, utility bill payments, movie tickets, travel bookings and payments at stores using our platform,” it said in the blog.

What are the benefits of KYC?

1. There is no limit for the KYC-enabled customers.

2. KYC-verified Paytm users can seamlessly transfer money to other Paytm wallet and bank accounts.

3. It allows you to open a Payments Bank account in less than a month and earn up to 6.85% interest on savings.

RBI had issued the master directions for issuers of PPIs on October 11, 2017, asking them to complete full KYC for all the mobile wallet users. The deadline for the same was set as December 31, 2017 but was later extended to February 28, 2018.