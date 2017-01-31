70 new general insurance products in FY17

While several products were add-ons to the existing policies, most new policies were in crop insurance and motor insurance. (Reuters)

In the current financial year, about 70 new products, including add-ons, have been launched in the general insurance segment, according to the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai). While several products were add-ons to the existing policies, most new policies were in crop insurance and motor insurance.

According to senior officials, general insurance sector have already received Rs 10,000-12,000 crore from crop insurance and premiums is likely to touch Rs 18,000-20,000 crore by the end of current financial year. “In the first year itself, industry is expecting to get Rs 20,000 crore through crop insurance and premiums are likely to grow in the coming year. It’s one of the new segment that general insurance industry is focusing on,” said CEO of a private general insurance company.

According to the regulator, even long-term two wheeler policies were filed by various insurers. Industry experts claim that this segment has seen premium in the range of Rs 300-500 crore.