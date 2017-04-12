Insurance company to pay Rs 3.35 cr in accident case: Here’s why some covers are a must

The very compensation was probably a part of the third-party claim filed by the victim’s family.

An insurance company has recently been directed by the National Lok Adalat to pay a compensation of Rs 3.35 crore to the 70-year-old father of a 28-year-old pilot who died in a car crash on a highway in 2015. According to media reports, although the father of the victim had sought a compensation of Rs 10 crore, the insurance company finally agreed to pay Rs 3.35 crore as the settlement amount, which is still one of the highest payouts in an accident claims case in the country.

Although this was a very unfortunate incident, however, it demonstrates the importance of some types of insurance in our lives.

“The very compensation was probably a part of the third-party claim filed by the victim’s family. Third-party motor liability insurance policy protects you against any legal liability arising from your vehicle’s participation in an accident that led to the injury, death, or extensive property damage of an arbitrary third party. If the vehicle is insured and has a third party liability cover, the insurance company will have to fully pay the compensation sought by the third party for damages in case of an accident,” says Atrey Bhardwaj, Category Head–General Insurance, Bankbazaar.com.

Such compensation can be quite large and disproportionate to the premium. Bodily injury, loss of life or damage to property can be reasons to claim against the third person’s policy. In case of death, the dependents of the deceased can claim compensation on the basis of the income lost. Medical expenses can also be claimed for treatment of the injury that was the cause of death. Thus, in the aforementioned case, the income lost by virtue of being dependents of the pilot son, the parents could claim an exorbitant amount of Rs 3.35 crore.

“The victim can claim for compensation under ‘no fault liability’ or ‘fault liability’ of the Motor Vehicles Act 1988. The ‘no fault liability’ is eligible only for the minimum statutory relief. Under the ‘fault liability’, there is no cap on the compensation one can ask, provided one is able to prove the other person’s negligence in driving. The unlimited compensation, however, is available only for bodily injury or loss of life,” says Bhardwaj.

Experts, therefore, suggest to always go for a comprehensive auto insurance policy which not olny covers legal liability for damage to third party but also damages to your own vehicle, and may also provide personal accident cover to you in some cases.

However, for getting an adequate personal accident (PA) cover, it is better to opt for a separate personal accident policy.

What is Personal Accident (PA) Policy & What Does It Cover

A PA policy is a benefit policy. It pays a fixed compensation for death or disablement resulting from accidental bodily injury caused by external, violent and visible means. “The compensation payable is decided at the inception of the policy based on the income and occupation of the insured, for pre-specified contingencies such as death, permanent total disablement (PTD), permanent partial disablement (PPD) and temporary total disablement (TTD). Other optional extensions are also being offered these days as add-ons, such as accidental hospitalization expenses reimbursement, adventure sports coverage, and EMI or loan repayment in case of death/PTD etc,” says Abhijeet Ghosh, Head-Health Insurance, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance.

Thus, personal accident covers offer a pre decided amount in case the insured meets with a contingency. A basic PA policy covers you for death, permanent total disability (coma, eyesight, full body paralyses etc.), permanent partial disability (loss of limbs, loss of eyesight of one eye) and temporary total disability (fractures etc).

“One major advantage of PA policies is that these covers are available for much cheaper prices as against a standalone health/ life insurance policy and offer monetary support to the insured or his/her family when they need it the most. Individuals with dependent family members and monetary liabilities such as loans or EMIs should definitely opt for these annual policies, as any untoward event can wipe out one’s entire savings towards future goals and leave them in a monetary disarray,” says Ghosh.

Maximum Coverage and Premium of PA Policies

Unlike a health insurance cover, the PA policy does not depend on the age group of the individual. In a PA policy, in fact, the sum insured is based on individual’s occupation and the premium depends on the nature of occupation. The maximum cover that an individual can take is 5 to 10 times the annual income. However, the cover amount, that can be extended, can be in the range of Rs 5 lakh to Rs 1 crore, which can vary from one insurer to another.

For instance, Ramesh — a software engineer working in an IT firm drawing a salary of Rs 50,000 per month — can take a cover against death for a sum insured of Rs 50,00,000 which is 100 times the monthly income and the premium for the same will be Rs 2,473, inclusive of service tax (in case of a PA policy of Bajaj Allianz General Insurance).

On the other hand, the premium for a PA policy for Amit, a shop floor engineer at an automobile manufacturer drawing the same salary, would be Rs 3,968 (inclusive of service tax) given that the nature of his occupation makes him more susceptible to risk.

Is a PA Policy Required if You Have a Motor Insurance Policy?

A personal accident (PA) policy and a motor insurance policy work on entirely different lines of action. Where a personal accident insurance is a cover to protect an individual against any financial losses caused due to an accident or disability, the comprehensive motor insurance policy offers cover only if the accident is caused to or by you while you are driving or being driven.

“For the rest majority of time, while you’re not hitting the roads, a PA policy takes care of the hazards you may be susceptible to. PA policies apart from offering protection against loss of income arising due to death/permanent or temporary disabilities in the event of an accident, also take into account the costs that may be incurred in ambulance charges, hospitalization expenses or cremation charges, education of your dependent children etc,” informs Ghosh.

In case of third party motor claims, one also has to face the tedious and long-drawn legal process to claim the compensation, whereas in PA policies the insurance company can decide on the admissibility of claim, resulting in faster disbursement of compensation.

Moreover, “the cover amount under a motor insurance policy is usually negligible. Therefore, it really makes sense to avail a personal accident policy. This policy can be coupled over an existing term insurance plan to enhance the cover for contingent scenarios like an accident,” says Bhardwaj.