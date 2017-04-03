India’s top student volunteers felicitated in the 7th Annual Pramerica spirit of community awards by DHFL Pramerica Life Insurance

Gursimran Singh from Amity International School, Sector 46, Gurugram, built ‘EyeScribe’, an assistive device to help the visually impaired experience the joy of reading.

The 7th annual Pramerica Spirit of Community Awards recognized 28 school students from across the country for their extraordinary efforts in the area of community service at a ceremony in New Delhi. They were selected from over 3,500 applications received from 200+ schools, in a nationwide search for the country’s top youth volunteers. Programme Ambassador, Saina Nehwal, Olympic Medalist and Former World No.1 Badminton Player, was present at the occasion to encourage the finalists.

Gursimran Singh, a class XI student of Amity International School, Sector 46, Gurugram and Mihir Manoj Menda, a class XII student of Mallya Aditi International School, Bengaluru were recognized as the winners in the Individual Category. Both students were presented with Gold Medallions, Certificates of Excellence, a cash reward of Rs. 50,000 each, and a return trip to Washington, D.C. in May 2017. While in Washington, D.C., the winners will represent India in the global felicitation ceremonies for The Spirit of Community Award winners from all participating countries. The top honours in the Group Category went to class VII students from Panchayat Union Middle School, Kalachery West, Thiruvarur, Tamil Nadu. All group members were presented with Gold Medallions, Certificates of Excellence and a cash reward of Rs. 50,000 to be shared among them.

This prestigious awards programme organized by DHFL Pramerica Life Insurance Co. Ltd. is the India chapter of the Prudential Spirit of Community Awards, the largest youth recognition programme in the United States based exclusively on volunteer service.

Gursimran Singh from Amity International School, Sector 46, Gurugram, built ‘EyeScribe’, an assistive device to help the visually impaired experience the joy of reading. The device gives them a 3D aural environment to create mental pictures while reading.

Mihir Manoj Menda from Mallya Aditi International School, Bengaluru, has initiated ‘UrbanUp’, a social enterprise that aims to provide low cost homes in a clean and green community to the urban poor. His first project is in Bengaluru where the first 126 homes are getting ready for handover.

The winner in the Group Category, Madhavi. S and her friends, from Panchayat Union Middle School, Kalachery West, Thiruvarur in Tamil Nadu have been conducting awareness programmes in their village to prevent mishaps caused by crossing the railway tracks when the railway gate is closed.

Addressing the finalists at the ceremony, Mr. Anoop Pabby, MD & CEO, DHFL Pramerica Life Insurance Co. Ltd. said, “The Pramerica Spirit of Community Awards was created to identify and recognize young volunteers like you and to encourage other young people to get involved in their communities. I am sure that by acknowledging your exemplary contributions, we can send out a distinct message that community service is valuable and rewarding thereby inspiring more youngsters to come forward and give back to society.”

Speaking at the awards ceremony, Programme Ambassador, Saina Nehwal, Olympic Medalist and Former World No.1 Badminton Player said, “The kind of work these young volunteers are doing to make a positive change in society is very impressive and I am happy that there is a platform like the Pramerica Spirit of Community Awards to acknowledge their efforts. Coming from a sports background, I believe it is important for children to be involved in extra-curricular activities for a healthy growth and this should not be restricted to just sports and arts. Community service should be an integral aspect of education. More and more children must be motivated to take up volunteer work and contribute meaningfully in the communities they live in”.

The winners were selected by an eminent jury panel comprising Mr. Madhavan Narayanan, senior journalist, writer and commentator; Ms. Meenakshi Gupta, Co-Founder of Goonj, one of India’s most admired and respected non-profits; Ms. Shruti Gupta Chandra, a painter of national acclaim as well as a renowned Kathak dancer; Mr. Vishvesh Prabhakar, Managing Director, CMT and Sustainability in Accenture; and Mr. Kapil Pandey, Founder and President of the Kutumb Foundation.