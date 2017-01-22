India Vs England: Here’s how a cricket match can teach you investment planning

Cricket matches have always been exciting to watch, they give us lots of learning, like be consistent, give a good performance, build strategies, and much more.

India's first victory over England after Independence was in the year 1952 at Chennai. Although that was a test match, but that has built up confidence in the team and today team India is a number one cricket team in test matches.

Today, though cricket matches are watched for entertainment, but these matches do give us some financial learning which, if implemented in your investments planning, can help you to achieve your financial goals. If we take these learnings while doing investments, we can definitely accumulate good wealth over a time period.

Here are some learnings while watching your favourite teams playing a cricket match:

Building Strategies

Whether playing the first innings or the second, right from winning the toss to the last over of a match, the team constantly builds their strategies in order to win the match. Similarly, it’s never too late to plan for your goals whether you start investing at a young age or later reaching 40’s, you only need to formulate your strategies as per the time horizon of the financial goal. You need to choose your funds as per your risk appetite, but make sure that you are able to achieve your goal amount whenever investing.

Proper team mix

A team is a mix of bowlers and batsman, a wicket keeper and a few all rounders who can either bowl or bat. Similarly while building a portfolio by investing in various products, you can create a good mix. Do not invest in one category of the fund only. Choose multiple instruments where you can diversify investments. This will also help you in optimising your market risk when investing in both equity and debt in a certain proportion.

Maintaining run-rates

The higher the run rate per over is, the more score a team makes. In context to that the higher returns you get from your investments, the more money you will generate. For example, making 7 runs per over will give you a score of 350 runs by the end of a 50 overs’ match. Similarly, getting 7% return on your investments every year over a period of 30 years will create a handsome amount of money for your retirement. Try to invest in various categories of funds so that your average returns (risk-adjusted) over a portfolio remain stable.

Have patience

Sometimes when 3-4 wickets fall in a match early, people start thinking that the team has almost lost it when chasing a big score, but many times just by playing patiently, the mid order batsman makes it possible to chase the score successfully till the end. Similarly, do not get panicked seeing the returns in a short run. Keep patience while you are investing your money through a mutual fund. No need to watch your returns on a daily basis when you have invested it for a long term towards a particular financial goal. However, a quarterly review is necessary to identify the fund’s performance.

Requirement of Coach

Every cricket team has a coach who advises players how to play a match, helps them in formulating strategies, reviews their performance from time to time, guides them about the do’s and don’t’s of the game and so on. Similarly, it is necessary to have a financial coach while doing any investment. The financial adviser helps you in guiding the fund selection, when to invest, when to withdraw money from the markets, various tax implications, if required while planning for your taxes. It is always good to be in guidance with your financial adviser because they help in growing your funds wisely and in an efficient way.